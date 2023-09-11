Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

STYX Brings Their 2023 World Tour to the Morrison Center Photo 1 STYX Brings Their 2023 World Tour to the Morrison Center

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

1
STYX Brings Their 2023 World Tour to the Morrison Center Photo
STYX Brings Their 2023 World Tour to the Morrison Center

STYX brings their 2023 world tour to the Morrison Center this month. The concert will take place on September 23, 2023.

2
Allison Terenzio Takes the Spotlight as New Executive Director at Treasure Valley Children Photo
Allison Terenzio Takes the Spotlight as New Executive Director at Treasure Valley Children's Theater

In an exciting announcement, Treasure Valley Children's Theater (TVCT) has officially welcomed Allison Terenzio as its new Executive Director. With a wealth of experience in education, performing arts and nonprofit management, Ms. Terenzio is poised to lead the theater company into a new era of creativity, growth, and community engagement.

3
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center Photo
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center

Get ready to experience the magic of Encanto like never before! Dress up like your favorite Madrigal family member, and get ready to sing along, dance in your seat, and definitely not talk about Bruno! 

4
Seven Devils New Play Foundry Welcomes New Leadership Team: Paula Marchiel, Mallory Metoxe Photo
Seven Devils New Play Foundry Welcomes New Leadership Team: Paula Marchiel, Mallory Metoxen, And Adrian Centeno

The Board of Seven Devils New Play Foundry will welcome the Artistic Leadership Team of Paula Marchiel, Mallory Metoxen, and Adrian Centeno, who will take the reins of the company's mission to develop and present new work that embraces the diversity of the American experience following the departure of Producing Artistic Director Jeni Mahoney who is stepping down in September, following 23 years of service.

