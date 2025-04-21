Kelly Glyptis, Jillian Kates and More to Perform at BROADWAY POPS CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Idaho and the Boise Philharmonic will come together to perform this season's Broadway Pops Concert in a first time collaboration bringing international performers to Boise State's expansive Morrison Center. For a limited two night run, this show stopping concert features the Boise Philharmonic Orchestra along side Opera Idaho guest artists Kelly Glyptis (Carlotta, Phantom of the Opera West End, Fruma Sarah, Fiddler on the Roof Broadway North American National Tour), Jillian Kates (Glinda and Nessarose u.s. Wicked Broadway North American National Tour), Michael Carrasco ( Teen Angel Grease Broadway North American National Tour), and Peter Lake (Old Deuteronomy Cats Royal Caribbean International, acclaimed Recording Artist).

Among the songs performed will be pieces from Phantom of the Opera, Funny Girl, Hamilton, LES MISERABLES, West Side Story, Into The Woods, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

The performances will be held on Saturday April 26 at 7:30pm and Sunday April 27 at 2:30pm and will include preshow talks with Boise Philharmonic music director and Broadway Pops conductor Eric Garcia.

