Idaho Shakespeare Festival Postpones Reopening

Article Pixel Jun. 23, 2020  

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has officially postponed its reopening, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Patrons of the ISF have been kept in the loop by producing artistic director Charlie Fee via videos on the festival's Facebook page.

Last month, Much Ado About Nothing and Ain't Misbehavin' were both cancelled, with a hope to postpone the reopening. The festival has now cancelled Henry V and Emma, which will now postpone the reopening even further.

Learn more about ticket refunds and updates for the season at ISF's site HERE.


Related Articles View More Boise Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 3
  • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Awarded Arts Grant
  • Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 5!
  • VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 5 Announced TONIGHT With Guest Judges Orfeh and Andy Karl!