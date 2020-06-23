Idaho Shakespeare Festival Postpones Reopening

The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has officially postponed its reopening, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Patrons of the ISF have been kept in the loop by producing artistic director Charlie Fee via videos on the festival's Facebook page.

Last month, Much Ado About Nothing and Ain't Misbehavin' were both cancelled, with a hope to postpone the reopening. The festival has now cancelled Henry V and Emma, which will now postpone the reopening even further.

Learn more about ticket refunds and updates for the season at ISF's site HERE.

