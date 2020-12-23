I AND YOU Tentatively Scheduled for March 2021 at Boise Contemporary Theatre

Boise Contemporary Theatre plans to produce Lauren Gunderson's I and You in 2021. The production is currently tentatively scheduled for March.

One afternoon, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular.

As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.

