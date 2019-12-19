December 19th Update: WICKED - Morrison Center Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Boise Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Boise:

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Jordan Cambron - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 29%

David Maryanski Jr. - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Music Theatre of Idaho 17%

Francisco Negron - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Boise State University 11%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

E.B. Hinnant - CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theater 42%

Alex Syiek - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 22%

David Collins - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Boise Contemporary Theater 12%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Jillian Butler - LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center 52%

Jillian Kates - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 35%

Jillian Kates Bumpas - THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 13%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Jamie Thompson - MAMMA MIA - Music Theatre of Idaho 22%

Shelby Boice - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 15%

Rachel Giacomino - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre 14%

Best Musical (non-professional)

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week 26%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Boise State University 20%

CATS - Music Theatre of Idaho 19%

Best Musical (professional)

WICKED - Morrison Center 44%

THE LION KING - Morrison Center 24%

THE MUSIC MAN - Idaho Shakespeare Festival 13%

Best Play (non-professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise State University 34%

THE CAKE - Alley Repertory Theatre 19%

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Stagecoach Theatre 16%

Best Play (professional)

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre 22%

LEWISTON/CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theatre 21%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Boise Contemporary Theatre 16%

Best Touring Show

WICKED - Morrison Center 28%

THE LION KING - Morrison Center 17%

LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center 14%

Theater of the Year

Music Theatre of Idaho 30%

Campfire Theatre Festival 12%

Boise Contemporary Theatre 11%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles