College of Southern Idaho Students Present Virtual Production of OEDIPUS

Students at the College of Southern Idaho will present a virtual production of Oedipus. The show will be available to watch via three livestreamed performances, which are available on November 19, 20, and 21.



This modern adaptation of the classic tale explores the nature of leadership, justice, and belief in the face of a culture's moment of greatest adversity. The city of Thebes is in the throes of a plague and the king, Oedipus, is working to save his people by searching for the origin of the pandemic. The king finds himself trapped by the gods in his fate while trying to protect his people, his family, and his legacy, an effort which leads him to the discovery of a dark secret that will push all he loves to the edge of destruction. This adaptation reaches from our cultural origins to come alive through modern language and universal themes. How do we confront tragedy, and protect those we love, when it is ourselves who are the root of our problems?

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tickets.csi.edu/eventperformances.asp?evt=249.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You