CAHOOTS Comes to Stagecoach

Cahoots plays Aug. 23rd to Sept. 7th. The show is written by Rick Johnson and directed by Dan Allers.

The setting is Ken and Jan's apartment in a Manhattan high rise, where Jan and her friend Lois are setting up for a dinner party before attending a block association meeting on neighborhood crime-a subject that has become an obsession with Lois' husband, Al. In fact, just to show how vulnerable they all are, Al, impersonating a masked burglar, breaks into the apartment via the terrace while the ladies cower in fear. For this, and other offenses, there is a growing antagonism between Al and Ken, and as dinner progresses so do the insults-culminating in disaster when Ken fatally clobbers Al with an oversized pepper mill. The problem then becomes what to do with the body, a dilemma which is compounded when a suspicious security guard arrives at the door and, being bent on blackmail, is also summarily dispatched. Before the evening is over our concerned citizens find themselves turned into expert, if accidental, criminals, as one of their victims is killed twice and several bodies are deftly disposed of from the terrace. Filled with witty dialogue and hilarious one-liners, the play manages to maintain a farcical unreality while demonstrating that things usually do get worse before they get better-and that the vaunted dangers of street crime can pale beside the outrageous mayhem that can ensue when four "good friends" get together for a quiet dinner.

CAST:

Zach Davis - Al Shields

Deanna Hamilton - Jan Miller

Megan Smith - Lois Shields

Layne Taylor - Ken Miller

Molly Jo Coupe - Alice Grant

Alex Campbell - Swing

Season Pass Available for $115. Valid for all eight shows. Support our theater, save $20.00 and guarantee your great seat for every production. Good for all eight productions in the season. This season ticket price offer is good through until the end of the first show of the season. After the first play of each season, you can purchase season tickets on a pro-rated basis. Season tickets do no include the special late night holiday show. Purchase your season tickets at the box office, leave a message at 342-2000 or email stagecoachtheatre@gmail.com.





