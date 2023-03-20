Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details For Dutch National Ballet's Performances At The Sun Valley Pavilion

Ballet Sun Valley has announced the program details forDutch National Ballet's (DNB) performances on July 1st and 2nd in the spectacular Sun Valley Pavilion.

The performances mark the Company's first US tour in 40 years, with Sun Valley as the first tour stop, and additional performances at Jacob's Pillow and the Music Center at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. DNB will perform two entirely different programs that include works by choreographers Hans van Manen, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma.

The first evening, entitled Program A, will feature a collection of four pieces by Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen, who is internationally recognized as one of the grand masters of contemporary ballet. Van Manen has choreographed more than 150 ballets and his works are performed by the most esteemed ballet companies all around the world.

The second night, Program B, will feature six pieces including works by Marius Petipa, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma. Forsythe has been long recognized for the integration of ballet and visual arts in his work. Wubkje Kuindersma is a freelance choreographer, who is a Young Creative Associate at Dutch National Ballet. Dance Magazine USA included her in their "Top 25 to watch list for 2019," an annual list of the dancers, choreographers and companies that represent the future of the field.

Approximately thirty-two Dutch National Ballet dancers, from 12 countries (Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Spain, and the United States) will perform at this year's Ballet Sun Valley.

Ballet Sun Valley Founding Music Director Martin West will conduct the live music again this year. Mr. West is the Music Director and Principal Conductor at San Francisco Ballet.

"I look forward to Ballet Sun Valley every year as a highlight of my summer," said BSV Founding Music Director Martin West. "The standard of dancing is as good as you see anywhere and I'm incredibly excited that this year we are hosting our first international company. I am looking forward to working again with the amazing dancers of Dutch National Ballet who I enjoyed working with, a few years ago in Amsterdam."

Programming Schedule

Saturday, July 1st - Program A:

FRANK BRIDGE VARIATIONS

Choreography Hans van Manen

SOLO

Choreography Hans van Manen

Intermission

TROIS GNOSSIENNES

Choreography Hans van Manen

5 TANGO'S

Choreography Hans van Manen

Sunday, July 2nd - Program B:

VARIATIONS FOR TWO COUPLES

Choreography Hans van Manen

TWO AND ONLY

Choreography Wubkje Kuindersma

LE CORSAIRE

Choreography Marius Petipa and Jules Perrot

Intermission

SOLO

Choreography Hans van Manen

GRAND PAS CLASSIQUE

Choreography Victor Gsovsky

VERTIGINOUS THRILL OF EXACTITUDE

Choreography William Forsythe

Please Note: Programming is subject to change.

