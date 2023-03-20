Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details For Dutch National Ballet's Performances At The Sun Valley Pavilion

The performances mark the Company's first US tour in 40 years, with Sun Valley as the first tour stop.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details For Dutch National Ballet's Performances At The Sun Valley Pavilion

Ballet Sun Valley has announced the program details forDutch National Ballet's (DNB) performances on July 1st and 2nd in the spectacular Sun Valley Pavilion.

The performances mark the Company's first US tour in 40 years, with Sun Valley as the first tour stop, and additional performances at Jacob's Pillow and the Music Center at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. DNB will perform two entirely different programs that include works by choreographers Hans van Manen, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma.

The first evening, entitled Program A, will feature a collection of four pieces by Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen, who is internationally recognized as one of the grand masters of contemporary ballet. Van Manen has choreographed more than 150 ballets and his works are performed by the most esteemed ballet companies all around the world.

The second night, Program B, will feature six pieces including works by Marius Petipa, William Forsythe and Wubkje Kuindersma. Forsythe has been long recognized for the integration of ballet and visual arts in his work. Wubkje Kuindersma is a freelance choreographer, who is a Young Creative Associate at Dutch National Ballet. Dance Magazine USA included her in their "Top 25 to watch list for 2019," an annual list of the dancers, choreographers and companies that represent the future of the field.

Approximately thirty-two Dutch National Ballet dancers, from 12 countries (Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, South Korea, Spain, and the United States) will perform at this year's Ballet Sun Valley.

Ballet Sun Valley Founding Music Director Martin West will conduct the live music again this year. Mr. West is the Music Director and Principal Conductor at San Francisco Ballet.

"I look forward to Ballet Sun Valley every year as a highlight of my summer," said BSV Founding Music Director Martin West. "The standard of dancing is as good as you see anywhere and I'm incredibly excited that this year we are hosting our first international company. I am looking forward to working again with the amazing dancers of Dutch National Ballet who I enjoyed working with, a few years ago in Amsterdam."

Programming Schedule

Saturday, July 1st - Program A:

FRANK BRIDGE VARIATIONS

Choreography Hans van Manen

SOLO

Choreography Hans van Manen

Intermission

TROIS GNOSSIENNES

Choreography Hans van Manen

5 TANGO'S

Choreography Hans van Manen

Sunday, July 2nd - Program B:

VARIATIONS FOR TWO COUPLES

Choreography Hans van Manen

TWO AND ONLY

Choreography Wubkje Kuindersma

LE CORSAIRE

Choreography Marius Petipa and Jules Perrot

Intermission

SOLO

Choreography Hans van Manen

GRAND PAS CLASSIQUE

Choreography Victor Gsovsky

VERTIGINOUS THRILL OF EXACTITUDE

Choreography William Forsythe

Please Note: Programming is subject to change.

For more information about the 2023 program, ticketing, sponsorship and donor information, visit the Ballet Sun Valley website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231784®id=110&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fballetsunvalley.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Photo
Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Families
Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) and the Boise Phil have teamed up to bring a spectacular free concert to Treasure Valley kids and families on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Morrison Center.
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform Solo Recital At Boise State University, Idaho, This Month Photo
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform Solo Recital At Boise State University, Idaho, This Month
Grammy-award winning American organist Paul Jacobs will give a solo recital at 7 PM MST on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Boise University's Hemingway Center.
Boise Contemporary Theatre Presents Reading of DO YOU FEEL ANGER Photo
Boise Contemporary Theatre Presents Reading of DO YOU FEEL ANGER
Boise Contemporary Theatre presents its next installment in the 5X5 Reading Series, Do You Feel Anger by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, directed by Lily Yasuda. The performance is on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7PM.
Sun Valley Music Festival Announces Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet for 2023 Gal Photo
Sun Valley Music Festival Announces Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet for 2023 Gala Concert
The Sun Valley Music Festival has announced Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet Two Pianos: Who Could Ask For Anything More? for its 2023 Gala Concert on Aug. 8.

More Hot Stories For You


Long Time Non-Profit Education Director Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing DirectorLong Time Non-Profit Education Director Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing Director
March 13, 2023

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT), the only professional theater in 300 miles that focuses entirely on new and contemporary plays, welcomes Emily Mahon as its new Managing Director.
Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Families Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Families
March 3, 2023

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) and the Boise Phil have teamed up to bring a spectacular free concert to Treasure Valley kids and families on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Morrison Center.
Boise Contemporary Theatre Presents Reading of DO YOU FEEL ANGERBoise Contemporary Theatre Presents Reading of DO YOU FEEL ANGER
February 27, 2023

Boise Contemporary Theatre presents its next installment in the 5X5 Reading Series, Do You Feel Anger by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, directed by Lily Yasuda. The performance is on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 7PM.
Ballet Sun Valley Presents The Debut of Dutch National Ballet in its First US Tour in 40 YearsBallet Sun Valley Presents The Debut of Dutch National Ballet in its First US Tour in 40 Years
February 1, 2023

Ballet Sun Valley has announced that it will present the debut of world-renowned Dutch National Ballet (DNB) led by Director Ted Brandsen, July 1st and 2nd at 7 pm in the Sun Valley Pavilion.
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in MarchTINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March
January 30, 2023

Tiny Beautiful Things comes to Boise Contemporary Theatre in March. The production is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Nia Vardalos. Performances run March 8 - 25, 2023.
share