BOEING BOEING The Comedy Comes To Stagecoach Next Month

Jun. 24, 2019  

BOEING BOEING The Comedy Comes To Stagecoach Next MonthBernard has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful flight attendant with frequent "layovers." He keeps "one up, one down, and one pending" until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Bernard's apartment...at the same time.

"Fasten your seatbelts for the most deliriously funny flight of your life." - Mail.

Doors open one hour prior to play starting.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of our bar vendor, The Capitol Bar.

Tickets: http://stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/

Ticket Prices: $15.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com.



Related Articles View More Boise Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Company Of Fools Chosen As Associate Member Of National New Play Network
  • Company of Fools Presents CRIMES OF THE HEART
  • Seven Devils Playwrights Conference Returns To McCall For 19th Year
  • RENT Announces Rush Tickets at the Morrison Center
  • National Tour of RENT to Play at Morrison Center For The Performing Arts in Early June
  • LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Stage Coach Theatre

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup