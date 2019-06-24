BOEING BOEING The Comedy Comes To Stagecoach Next Month

Bernard has Italian, German, and American fiancées, each a beautiful flight attendant with frequent "layovers." He keeps "one up, one down, and one pending" until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Bernard's apartment...at the same time.

"Fasten your seatbelts for the most deliriously funny flight of your life." - Mail.

Doors open one hour prior to play starting.

The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in our lobby courtesy of our bar vendor, The Capitol Bar.

Tickets: http://stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/

Ticket Prices: $15.00. Online ticket sales close two hours prior to each performance. Tickets may be available to purchase at the box office after this time.

Website: www.stagecoachtheatre.com.





