BL!NK to Play One Night Only At Boise Contemporary Theater

BL!NK, the sharp and heartfelt new musical about friendship, ambition, and women in tech, will hit the Mainstage at Boise Contemporary Theater for one night only on Monday, July 21 at 7 PM as part of BCT's "Locals Only" series. Tickets are $10 and available now.

Written by Boise-based team Grace Ward and Elke Myers, BL!NK follows two best friends from a small-town college who become an overnight sensation with a dating app for women who want to be seen. With a pop-inspired score and fast-paced comedy, the show explores the cost of ambition and what it means to stay true to the people who know you best.

The cast includes Sammi Van Ormer, Evie Elkins, Bren Trotter and Kiala Siman, under the direction of Hayden Pedersen.

This reading marks BL!NK's final hometown stop before it travels to Texas for its festival premiere at SheDFW this August.

Audience members are encouraged to wear pink and celebrate this Boise-grown musical before it hits the national stage.

