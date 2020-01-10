Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)

Nic DiPrima - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University

Best Actress of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)

Callie Walker - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa

Best Choreographer (local)

Rachel Simonne - THE CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical (local)

Jada Cato - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company

Best Director of a Musical (local)

Carton Bell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company

Best Director of a Play (local)

Carlton V. Bell - CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design of a Play of Musical (local)

James Seymour - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre

Best Local Actor in a Musical (local)

Rodney Fomby - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company

Best Local Actor in a Play (local)

Damone Williams - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre

Best Local Actress in a Musical (local)

Emory Berrey - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre

Best Local Actress in a Play (local)

Ava Claire Campbell - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Music Director (local)

Ajia Penix - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company

Best Musical (local)

ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden

Best Play (local)

CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre

Best Poster Design of a Play or Musical (local)

CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre

Best Production of a Play or Musical (local college)

SAVAGE - UAB Theatre

Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical (local)

Ashley Woods - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical (local)

Tyler May - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You