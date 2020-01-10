Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)
Nic DiPrima - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University
Best Actress of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)
Callie Walker - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa
Best Choreographer (local)
Rachel Simonne - THE CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company
Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Jada Cato - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company
Best Director of a Musical (local)
Carton Bell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company
Best Director of a Play (local)
Carlton V. Bell - CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design of a Play of Musical (local)
James Seymour - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre
Best Local Actor in a Musical (local)
Rodney Fomby - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company
Best Local Actor in a Play (local)
Damone Williams - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre
Best Local Actress in a Musical (local)
Emory Berrey - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre
Best Local Actress in a Play (local)
Ava Claire Campbell - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Music Director (local)
Ajia Penix - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company
Best Musical (local)
ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden
Best Play (local)
CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre
Best Poster Design of a Play or Musical (local)
CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre
Best Production of a Play or Musical (local college)
SAVAGE - UAB Theatre
Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical (local)
Ashley Woods - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company
Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Tyler May - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre
