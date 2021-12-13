Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Aggie Theatre's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Birmingham:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Griffin Simmons - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 31%

Ensley Williamson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 28%

Halle Huber - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelleybrooke Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 35%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 10%

Joey Lay - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 10%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Kelleybrooke Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JT - Aggie Theatre 34%

Santana Carlton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 14%

Sara-Margaret Cate - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 11%

Best Direction Of A Play

Marc Raby - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 20%

Chalethia Williams - STICK FLY - University of Montevallo 19%

Roy Lightner - ROARING TWENTIES - Red Mountain Theatre 15%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joey Lay - HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre 38%

Ursula Smith - THE BROWN SUGAR IN THE MAGIC CITY EXPERIENCE - Ursula Smith 25%

Tam DeBolt - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 24%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Martez Nalls - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 63%

Martez Nalls - THE BROWN SUGAR IN THE MAGIC CITY EXPERIENCE - Ursula Smith Dance 37%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Colby Giles - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 33%

Cheyenne Oliver - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 25%

David Jones - BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 9%

Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 36%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 14%

BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 9%

Best Performer In A Musical

Kloe Justice - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 16%

AvaRose Brown - ELF JR - Lighthouse Theatre Company 15%

Zachary Langner - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 10%

Best Performer In A Play

Hayden Pack - I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company 38%

TeShara Monique - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 11%

Labrina Riles - STICK FLY - University of Montevallo 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kazarious Brown - HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre 54%

Shronda Major - PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 46%

Best Play

I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company 38%

HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 12%

STICK FLY - University of Montevallo 11%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 32%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 17%

BRIGHT STAR - The Actors Charitable Theatre 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Gallahar - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 17%

Jessica Gallahar - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 16%

Santana Carlton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 13%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tavares Cook - HIS SHADOW - Enore Theatre and Gallery 19%

Catherine Copeland - DISNEY'S NEWSIES THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 19%

Braden Acheson - INTO THE WOODS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 13%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

A VERY MERRY COVID CHRISTMAS - CharACTers Children's Theatre 74%

THE 12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS CAT CABARET - Central Alabama Theater 24%

THE LOUNGE GUYS SERIES - N/A 2%

Best Streaming Play

HOGWASH! - The Actors Charitable Theatre 56%

PRETTY FIRE - Terrific New Theatre w/ Encore Theatre and Gallery 44%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Marcel van der Wel - MARY POPPINS JR - CharACTers Children's Theatre 20%

Jocelyn Claborn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR - Aggie Theatre 17%

Caleb Womack - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - CharACTers Children's Theatre 14%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Haylee Pack - I DON'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT - Lighthouse Theatre Company 48%

TeShara Monique - THE LIGHT - Encore Theatre and Gallery 15%

Vernon Jackson - HIS SHADOW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 12%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

MATILDA JR - Aggie Theatre 57%

ONCE - Red Mountain Theatre 14%

9 TO 5 - Virginia Samford Theatre 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

PUFFS - Birmingham Festival Theatre 22%

SKELETON CREW - Encore Theatre and Gallery 21%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Virginia Samford Theater 12%