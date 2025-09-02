Two Regional Premieres Come to the Gulf Coast Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gulf Coast Rep, located in downtown OWA, is gearing up for a new season that will feature two regional premieres, an expansion of their new works program, and the launch of a new Youth Theatre. Artistic Director Darren Butler shared details about the upcoming season and the company's long-term vision in a recent interview.

"Our mission is to create new, emerging work in American Theatre," Butler said. "Our goal is to develop into a professional regional theatre for the Gulf Coast. That takes time and careful, strategic planning."

The 2026 season will kick off with the regional premiere of Butler's own interactive comedy, Just Frank. The play, which has been in development for over two decades, was recently workshopped in a fully staged production to great success. "We learned a lot, that's for sure," Butler said, noting the importance of audience feedback in the developmental process. The new, fully-realized production of Just Frank will include a small grant to improve scenery and tech, and will feature the introduction of two new characters, Ted and Molly, as well as a new, original song by award-winning singer/songwriter Judy Rodman titled "It's All Gonna Be Okay." A sweet treat for audiences, the show will serve cheesecake during intermission.

Following Just Frank, the season will continue with a classic piece, William Gibson's beloved The Miracle Worker, and will close with Audrey Cefaly's critically acclaimed Maytag Virgin.

Looking ahead to next summer, The Gulf Coast Rep will mount the regional premiere of Runaway Home, a musical co-written by Butler and Judy Rodman. The show, which has been in development since 2006, recently underwent an industry reading and developmental workshop in New York City with notable talent including Melissa Gilbert and Abigail Breslin. "We have revised the show based on all of the industry level feedback," Butler stated, "Now, we're ready."

A key focus for The Gulf Coast Rep is the development of new work. Butler, who earned his MFA in Writing for Stage and Screen at Point Park University, is using his own plays as a "beta test" for a new works development program. "My work is the guinea pig for ironing out the process," he explained. This initiative will culminate in the inaugural Gulf Coast New Works Festival in 2026, which will feature readings, panel discussions, writing workshops, and one fully staged production. The long-term goal for the company is to move towards a season comprised of 80% new work and 20% established work, following the model of admired theaters like La Jolla Playhouse and The Guthrie.

In addition to new works for adults, The Gulf Coast Rep is launching a new Youth Theatre program. "The youth are our future. They are our future artists and our future audiences," Butler said. The program will offer acting classes and roles for children, teens, and adults in productions, creating a family-oriented environment.

The Playhouse at The Gulf Coast Rep is located in Foley, Alabama along the Gulf Coast in the downtown district of OWA - Parks and Resort.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Gulf Coast Rep relies on community support. Butler encouraged patrons to buy tickets, purchase program advertising, become a corporate sponsor, or make a contribution.