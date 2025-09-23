Theatre Tuscaloosa to Hold Auditions for SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold open auditions for "Scrooge! The Musical" with book, lyrics, and music by Leslie Bricusse on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Based on "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens, "Scrooge! The Musical" is closely adapted from the music and screenplay of the 1970 musical film "Scrooge" starring Albert Finney. Bricusse was nominated for an Academy Award for the song score he wrote for the film, and most of those songs were carried over to the musical. This musical brings the warmth of the holidays and the true meaning of home to audiences as Scrooge learns to open his heart and embrace the spirit of community.

Matt Davis, head of directing and stage management at the University of Alabama, leads this production as director. He is joined by Sophi Rose, stage manager; Nicholas Vasilios Pappas, musical director; Micah Courtland, choreographer; Brad Lee, scenic designer; Matthew Reynolds, lighting designer; Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer; and Eat My Beats, sound designer.

"We are thrilled to bring this classic 'Christmas Carol' story back to our stage in a new musical format," Theatre Tuscaloosa Managing Director Adam Miller said. "We're welcoming some new production team members to the Theatre Tuscaloosa artistic family, and we are excited to see this show come to life!"

"Scrooge! The Musical" has numerous roles available for actors of various types and ages. A full list of characters can be found at https://www.theatretusc.com/scrooge.

Those who audition should prepare 30-60 seconds of a song in the style of "Scrooge! The Musical;" it is encouraged to know the entire song chosen. An accompanist will be provided to play sheet music, or an auditionee can provide a music track. A short dance routine will be taught during auditions, so auditionees should come with clothes they can move in. Be prepared to participate in cold readings from the script. Auditionees are encouraged to check-in up to 30 minutes ahead.

Auditionees can sign up at https://www.theaterforms.com/theatretusc/scrooge/auditionform/ and learn more at https://www.theatretusc.com/scrooge or 205-391-2277.

Scripts of "Scrooge! The Musical" are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run 7-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2-5 p.m. Sundays until closer to performance weeks. "Scrooge! The Musical" performances run Dec. 11 - 21, in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.