THE MINUTES By Tracy Letts To Be Presented At Terrific New Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning playwright Tracy Letts' newest play “The Minutes” will close Terrific New Theatre's 2024/25 abbreviated season (“2024-25 Mini-Season: The Return of TNT”). The production will open on June 12 and run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. until June 29.

Letts' scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power, exposes the ugliness behind some of our most closely held American narratives, while asking each of us what we would do to keep from becoming history's losers. The one-act play is set in a town council meeting in Big Cherry, Anywhere USA.

Michael Flowers, retired professor of theatre from Birmingham-Southern College, is the director. Birmingham veteran actor Kyle Holman will portray Mayor Superba along with TNT veterans Chuck Evans, David Strickland, Debbie Smith, Flannery Whaley, Jordan DeWitt, Kendall Johnson, and Nancy Malone. Newcomers to the TNT stage include Jesse Bates, Matt Whaley, and Paul Boyer.

Tickets can be purchased via the TNT website or by calling (205) 328-0868. Terrific New Theatre is located at 2112 Fifth Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35203.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 11% Vote Now!