Review: BIG RIVER at Virginia Samford Theatre

The Virginia Samford Theatre at Caldwell Park currently hosts Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, and I had the pleasure of catching it on Thursday, July 17th. From start to finish, the show proved an absolute joy, brimming with energy, sharp comedic timing, and some truly outstanding vocal performances.

The entire cast brought palpable enthusiasm to the stage, making for an engaging experience. The sheer talent in the singing voices immediately stood out; every note resonated with power and emotion, elevating the beloved score.

Huckleberry (Ryder Dean) and Jim (Cameron S. White) delivered particularly captivating central performances. Their chemistry shone undeniably, creating a believable and heartfelt bond that anchored the narrative. You could feel the authenticity in their interactions, drawing the audience into their journey down the Mississippi.

A special shout-out goes to Pap Finn (W. Scott Stewart). His performance was nothing short of hilarious, bringing a fantastic comedic edge to the character. Beyond the laughs, his deep, resonant vocals added an impressive layer of depth to his portrayal.

Overall, every member of the cast delivered a genuine, heartfelt performance. Their collective dedication created an unforgettable production.

If you're looking for an entertaining night out filled with fantastic music, engaging storytelling, and top-tier performances, I wholeheartedly recommend catching Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn at the Virginia Samford Theatre.

