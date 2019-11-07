Red Mountain Theatre Company Breaks Ground On New Arts Campus

Red Mountain Theatre Company has announced the ground breaking of their $25 Million Arts Campus Wednesday, December 11 at 1:30PM. Birmingham Mayor and RMTC honorary board member, Randall Woodfin, area officials, key donors, and the community will be on hand to begin a journey that is 40 years in the making, a permanent home for Red Mountain Theatre Company.

"It has been a dream for us to consolidate our programming in order to better serve our community," said Executive Director Keith Cromwell. "We envision an arts campus where artists can create, students can develop life - and theatre - skills, and where for-profit and nonprofit can drive economic growth together."

The new Arts Campus will be located at 1600 3rd Ave. South between 16th & 17th Streets South next to Regions Field in the heart of Birmingham. "RMTC is right at the heart of our city, and this space will allow us to be more efficient and more effective in our mission of enriching, educating, and engaging our community," said RMTC Board Past-President and capital campaign chair, Kathryn Harbert. The campus's Education Center, at over 10,000 square feet, will house its 100-seat Discovery Theatre along with rehearsal and classroom spaces. The main theatre will transform from intimate cabaret seating, with small tables and chairs at approx. 360 seats to a large proscenium style theatre with approx. 450 seats. The Grand Lobby includes a full-service bar and a Donor Lounge that can convert into a small piano bar to entertain guests when the theatre doesn't have a performance.

LIVE Design Group, longtime friends of the theatre, will serve as architects. Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor, having supported RMTC for many years in a variety of capacities. Harbert Realty Services brings all these pieces together to keep the project moving forward. Construction is anticipated to be complete in the summer of 2021.





