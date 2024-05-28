NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet Comes to the Alabama Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Give the gift of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet to the whole family as the show comes to the Alabama Theatre this November.

Celebrate America’s favorite Christmas tradition with an international all-star cast that blends world-class ballet with whimsical puppets, lavish costumes, and stunning acrobatics! Share the tradition of pure Holiday magic and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score with friends and family of all ages.

Doors open at 12 p.m., show at 1 p.m. on November 16, 2024.

