First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Birmingham Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Birmingham:
Best Actor of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)
Best Actress of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)
Best Choreographer (local)
Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Best Director of a Musical (local)
Best Director of a Play (local)
Best Lighting Design of a Play of Musical (local)
Best Local Actor in a Musical (local)
Best Local Actor in a Play (local)
Best Local Actress in a Musical (local)
Best Local Actress in a Play (local)
Best Music Director (local)
Best Musical (local)
Best Play (local)
Best Poster Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Best Production of a Play or Musical (local college)
Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical (local)
Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Royzell Walker - SAVAGE - UAB 16%
Nic DiPrima - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 15%
Jack Burke - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Samford Theatre 11%
Callie Walker - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 24%
Sofia Theros - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Hueytown High School 12%
Brittney Welch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 11%
Griffin Simmons - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 17%
Rachel Simonne - THE CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 16%
Kelly Page - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 15%
Jada Cato - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 23%
Molly Page - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 18%
Joey Lay - CATS - The Actors Charitable Theatre 10%
Carton Bell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 23%
Kelly Page and Molly Page - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 16%
Stephen Tyler Davis - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 13%
Carlton V. Bell - CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 31%
Mike Beecham - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 21%
John Perine - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 11%
Ryan Key - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 20%
James Seymour - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre 20%
Erin Hisey - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 10%
Rodney Fomby - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 11%
Griffin Simmons - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 8%
Camilo Vega - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 7%
Damone Williams - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre 17%
Terrance Campbell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 14%
Seth Williamson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 12%
Emory Berrey - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre 12%
Sarah Quinn Richey - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 8%
Sarah Crow - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 6%
Ava Claire Campbell - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre of Gadsden 15%
Brandy Townsend - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 11%
Kenya Stewart - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Birmingham Festival Theatre 10%
Ajia Penix - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 20%
Miriam Richey - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 19%
Leslie Poss - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 13%
THE CHOIR BOY - BBRTC 16%
ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 12%
GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 11%
CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre 20%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 19%
THE CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 12%
CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 28%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 25%
GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 18%
SAVAGE - UAB Theatre 23%
FREAKY FRIDAY - Samford University 18%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford School of the Arts 17%
Ashley Woods - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 23%
Hilary Blackwood and Mike Beecham - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 22%
Wheeler Kincaid - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 16%
Tyler May - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 28%
Max Blevins - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 19%
THEO METZ - FREAKY FRIDAY - SAMFORD UNIVERSITY 14%
