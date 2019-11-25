BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Birmingham Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Birmingham:

Best Actor of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)
Royzell Walker - SAVAGE - UAB 16%
 Nic DiPrima - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 15%
 Jack Burke - MARY POPPINS - Virginia Samford Theatre 11%

Best Actress of a Play or Musical (local college/ student)
Callie Walker - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 24%
 Sofia Theros - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT - Hueytown High School 12%
 Brittney Welch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 11%

Best Choreographer (local)
Griffin Simmons - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 17%
 Rachel Simonne - THE CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 16%
 Kelly Page - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 15%

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Jada Cato - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 23%
 Molly Page - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 18%
 Joey Lay - CATS - The Actors Charitable Theatre 10%

Best Director of a Musical (local)
Carton Bell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 23%
 Kelly Page and Molly Page - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 16%
 Stephen Tyler Davis - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 13%

Best Director of a Play (local)
Carlton V. Bell - CHOIR BOY - The Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 31%
 Mike Beecham - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 21%
 John Perine - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford University 11%

Best Lighting Design of a Play of Musical (local)
Ryan Key - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 20%
 James Seymour - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre 20%
 Erin Hisey - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 10%

Best Local Actor in a Musical (local)
Rodney Fomby - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 11%
 Griffin Simmons - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 8%
 Camilo Vega - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 7%

Best Local Actor in a Play (local)
Damone Williams - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre 17%
 Terrance Campbell - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 14%
 Seth Williamson - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 12%

Best Local Actress in a Musical (local)
Emory Berrey - ALADDIN, JR - Aggie Theatre 12%
 Sarah Quinn Richey - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 8%
 Sarah Crow - ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 6%

Best Local Actress in a Play (local)
Ava Claire Campbell - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre of Gadsden 15%
 Brandy Townsend - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 11%
 Kenya Stewart - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Birmingham Festival Theatre 10%

Best Music Director (local)
Ajia Penix - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 20%
 Miriam Richey - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 19%
 Leslie Poss - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 13%

Best Musical (local)
THE CHOIR BOY - BBRTC 16%
 ANNIE - Theatre of Gadsden 12%
 GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 11%

Best Play (local)
CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Festival Theatre 20%
 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 19%
 THE CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 12%

Best Poster Design of a Play or Musical (local)
CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre 28%
 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 25%
 GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 18%

Best Production of a Play or Musical (local college)
SAVAGE - UAB Theatre 23%
 FREAKY FRIDAY - Samford University 18%
 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Samford School of the Arts 17%

Best Scenic Design of a Play of Musical (local)
Ashley Woods - CHOIR BOY - Birmingham Black Repertory Theatre Company 23%
 Hilary Blackwood and Mike Beecham - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre of Gadsden 22%
 Wheeler Kincaid - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 16%

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical (local)
Tyler May - HAIRSPRAY, JR - Aggie Theatre 28%
 Max Blevins - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa 19%
 THEO METZ - FREAKY FRIDAY - SAMFORD UNIVERSITY 14%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Birmingham Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music