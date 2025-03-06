Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival is Coming to Out Front Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Del Shores Foundation will present its third weekend-long Del Shores Foundation Writers Festival March 14-16 at Out Front Theatre Company in Atlanta. The festival will feature live stage readings of all three winning scripts from the Del Shores Foundation Writers Search along with panels featuring industry experts in theatre and film focused specifically on writing. Admission to all readings and panels is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Produced by Festival Director Emerson Collins. Presented by Edward F. Limato Foundation.

Opening night, March 14, 8 p.m., will feature a stage reading of the Best Short Film Script Award Winner Augusta by NATHAN BLANKENSHIP, a screening of last year's winning short film Smoke Breaks by WILLIAM METTLACH and "One-On-One with Q. Allan Brocka" featuring an open interview by Del Shores with the celebrated creator of the Eating Out film series. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature panels with industry professionals. Saturday night, March 15, 8 p.m. will be a stage reading of the Best Play Award Winner Cockroaches by EMMA SCHILLAGE. Closing out the festival on Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. will be a stage reading of the Best Screenplay Award Winner Woodside by GERARD SHAKA. Local actors will be featured in all three readings.

Experts and panelists for the weekend include playwrights Donnetta Lavinia Grays, LESLIE KIMBELL, Mason McCulley and LADARRION WILLIAMS, screenwriters BILLY RAY BREWTON, ASHLEY CAUSEY, MAT HAYES, ANDREA JAMES with artistic directors TAM DEBOLT (Terrific New Theatre), MARC RABY (Encore Birmingham) and theatre producer Sara James (Theatre Downtown). Moderated by producer Emerson Collins and writer/director Del Shores.

Del Shores said, "Birmingham is a special place for me. My producing partner and friend Louise H. Beard and her husband John support the arts here. My films Blues for Willadean and Southern Baptist Sissies both won awards at the SHOUT Film Festival in Birmingham. Terrific New Theatre has done so many of my plays for so many years, it's exciting to come celebrate their brand new theatre and bring all of these Southern writers together." Program Director Emerson Collins added, "it's exciting for us to celebrate these new LGBTQ+ voices and bring them into community with the Birmingham film, theatre and LGBTQ+ communities."

The Writers Festival works to support the Del Shores Foundation's mission to find and facilitate the development of new southern queer artistic voices through bringing together artists and working professionals, amplifying new work and connecting artists to platforms for the creation of the work.

The Del Shores Foundation Writers Search is open to LGBTQ+ writers living in 15 Southern states who have not been professionally produced. All of the finalists in all three categories, short film, play and screenplay from the 2022 Writers Search are invited to attend the Festival with travel, meals and accommodations covered by the Del Shores Foundation.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE

OPENING NIGHT, FRIDAY, MARCH 14 - 8 p.m. Augusta stage reading, Smoke Breaks screening, "One-On-One with Q. Allan Brocka"

SATURDAY, MARCH 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Panels

SATURDAY, MACH 15, 8 p.m. Cockroaches stage reading

SUNDAY, MARCH 16, 3 p.m. - Woodside stage reading

TICKETING All events are free and open to the public. Registration is required to attend. Each reading and panel must be registered for separately. Donations are accepted.

For more information and registration for readings and panels:

Comments