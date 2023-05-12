CLYDE'S Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents the Tony Award-nominated comedy Clyde's, opening May 12 and running through May 28 on the Octagon Stage in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative and Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

The play, by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, follows a formerly incarcerated kitchen staff fighting for their second chance at life at Clyde's truck-stop cafe. While doing their best to avoid the wrath of the cafe's cynical owner, Clyde, the group dreams up the perfect sandwiches to improve the restaurant - improving themselves along the way - under the guidance of Clyde's compassionate foil, Montrellous. Their struggles take them on a journey of self-forgiveness and redemption.

Playing the ragtag team of chefs is Alfredo Antillon (Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles, Sueño, Sweat) as Rafael, Alinca Hamilton (Mud Row, Gong Lum's Legacy, Julius Caesar) as Letitia, and Brendan D. Hickey (Williamstown Theatre Festival, MCC Theater, Portland Stage) as Jason. Michael A. Shepperd returns to the ASF stage for the third time as the benevolent Montrellous. Shepperd was previously at ASF in Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey II and in The Tempest as Alonso.

The production is led by acclaimed actress and comedian, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, in the title role of Clyde. Stickney won first place at Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater in 1986, later starring in the ABC TV miniseries "The Women of Brewster Place" with Cicely Tyson and Oprah Winfrey. Ms. Stickney's career in entertainment was honored in Essence magazine's 25th anniversary issue as one of 200 African American women who have changed the world.

Josiah Davis directs the production. He said the show is a testament to finding joy, love and laughter in even your darkest moments.

"So often, people only see formerly incarcerated people as the things that they've done," said Davis, "but there's so much more to them than that."

Scenic designer Jean Kim brings the gritty roadside diner to life, complete with a full kitchen and every ingredient imaginable to make the perfect sandwich.

Rounding out the creative and production team are costume designer Haydee Zelideth, sound designer Michael Costagliola, lighting designer Christina Watanabe, stage manager Ana Muñoz, and production assistant Cassandra Whitt.

ASF is partnering with Kress on Dexter for a Town Hall at Kress on Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. The conversation will be led by Shakita Jones and will focus on the challenges formerly incarcerated citizens face as they try to reenter the workforce.

Ticket prices start at $25. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (Monday - Saturday, doors open at 12:00 p.m.), or purchase online at ASF.net. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.