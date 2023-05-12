CLYDE'S Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

The show is opening May 12 and running through May 28.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Alabama International Fringe Festival Presents Inaugural Festival Photo 2 Alabama International Fringe Festival Presents Inaugural Festival
Joy Tilley Perryman Helms Alabama Premiere of LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER Saturday, 5/13 in Gads Photo 3 Alabama Premiere of LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER
CLYDE'S Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival Photo 4 CLYDE'S Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

CLYDE'S Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents the Tony Award-nominated comedy Clyde's, opening May 12 and running through May 28 on the Octagon Stage in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative and Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

The play, by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, follows a formerly incarcerated kitchen staff fighting for their second chance at life at Clyde's truck-stop cafe. While doing their best to avoid the wrath of the cafe's cynical owner, Clyde, the group dreams up the perfect sandwiches to improve the restaurant - improving themselves along the way - under the guidance of Clyde's compassionate foil, Montrellous. Their struggles take them on a journey of self-forgiveness and redemption.

Playing the ragtag team of chefs is Alfredo Antillon (Mojada: A Medea in Los Angeles, Sueño, Sweat) as Rafael, Alinca Hamilton (Mud Row, Gong Lum's Legacy, Julius Caesar) as Letitia, and Brendan D. Hickey (Williamstown Theatre Festival, MCC Theater, Portland Stage) as Jason. Michael A. Shepperd returns to the ASF stage for the third time as the benevolent Montrellous. Shepperd was previously at ASF in Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey II and in The Tempest as Alonso.

The production is led by acclaimed actress and comedian, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, in the title role of Clyde. Stickney won first place at Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater in 1986, later starring in the ABC TV miniseries "The Women of Brewster Place" with Cicely Tyson and Oprah Winfrey. Ms. Stickney's career in entertainment was honored in Essence magazine's 25th anniversary issue as one of 200 African American women who have changed the world.

Josiah Davis directs the production. He said the show is a testament to finding joy, love and laughter in even your darkest moments.

"So often, people only see formerly incarcerated people as the things that they've done," said Davis, "but there's so much more to them than that."

Scenic designer Jean Kim brings the gritty roadside diner to life, complete with a full kitchen and every ingredient imaginable to make the perfect sandwich.

Rounding out the creative and production team are costume designer Haydee Zelideth, sound designer Michael Costagliola, lighting designer Christina Watanabe, stage manager Ana Muñoz, and production assistant Cassandra Whitt.

ASF is partnering with Kress on Dexter for a Town Hall at Kress on Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. The conversation will be led by Shakita Jones and will focus on the challenges formerly incarcerated citizens face as they try to reenter the workforce.

Ticket prices start at $25. To purchase, call 334.271.5353, visit the ASF Box Office (Monday - Saturday, doors open at 12:00 p.m.), or purchase online at ASF.net. Evening performances begin at 7:00 p.m.; matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.




RELATED STORIES - Birmingham

CLYDES Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival Photo
CLYDE'S Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival presents the Tony Award-nominated comedy Clyde's, opening May 12 and running through May 28 on the Octagon Stage in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative and Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Alabama Premiere of LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER Photo
Alabama Premiere of LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER

Described as “a story-telling phenomenon,” Listen to Your Mother debuted in 2010 and has been performed in more than 60 cities. This edition is presented by Tilley Perryman’s Joy’s Jubilations LLC, a new performing arts organization she founded to provide educational theater experiences for young people in the Gadsden area, with the goal of brining professional theater to the region within the next few years.

Alabama International Fringe Festival Presents Inaugural Festival Photo
Alabama International Fringe Festival Presents Inaugural Festival

The inaugural Alabama International Fringe Festival takes place May 12th-14th, 2023 in the River Region of Alabama. With live theatrical performances, pop-up performances, a film festival, live stories and even a digital fringe, the AIFF strives to provide a space to showcase unique theatrical experiences from anywhere in the world in the vibrant arts scene of the Alabama River Region.

Hangout Music Festival Set For This Month Photo
Hangout Music Festival Set For This Month

Hangout Music Festival has revealed the updated soundtrack and schedule to your quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 19-21.


More Hot Stories For You

CLYDE'S Comes to Alabama Shakespeare FestivalCLYDE'S Comes to Alabama Shakespeare Festival
Alabama International Fringe Festival Presents Inaugural FestivalAlabama International Fringe Festival Presents Inaugural Festival
Theatre Tuscaloosa Presents THE HALLELUJAH GIRLSTheatre Tuscaloosa Presents THE HALLELUJAH GIRLS
Theatre Tuscaloosa To Hold Auditions For SISTER ACT This MonthTheatre Tuscaloosa To Hold Auditions For SISTER ACT This Month

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

Birmingham SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# White Christmas
Pike Road Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hallelujah Girls
Theatre Tuscaloosa (5/26-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Acropolis of Athens Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Theatre 98 (7/14-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek The Musical Jr
Pike Road Theatre Company (6/16-6/17)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Navigating the Digital Landscape Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/29-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek The Musical
Red Mountain Theatre (6/02-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Pike Road Theatre Company (7/13-7/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids
Pike Road Theatre Company (8/04-8/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound