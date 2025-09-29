CLUE Will Bring Hilarious Murder Mystery to Birmingham’s BJCC Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild will present CLUE, the uproarious stage adaptation of the Hasbro board game and cult-classic film, at Birmingham’s BJCC Concert Hall November 11–16, 2025. The engagement is part of the 2025–2026 Broadway in Birmingham Series.

About the Production

Directed by Casey Hushion (Mean Girls, The Prom, Aladdin), CLUE is a fast-paced comedy of murder, mystery, and mayhem. When six eccentric guests gather at Boddy Manor for dinner, blackmail and chaos ensue. Was it Mrs. Peacock with the knife in the study? Or Colonel Mustard with the wrench in the library? Audiences will be laughing—and guessing—until the final twist.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written for the stage by Sandy Rustin (with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price), CLUE also features original music by Michael Holland. The design team includes Lee Savage (scenic design), Jen Caprio (costume design), Ryan O’Gara (lighting design), and Jeff Human (sound design).

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the Cluedo board game, which has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. Paramount Pictures’ 1985 film adaptation gained cult status, inspiring new generations of fans.

The North American tour of CLUE is produced by Work Light Productions and LME Theatrical Productions. The show was originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse and developed at Cleveland Playhouse.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available exclusively at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org, Ticketmaster.com, and the BJCC Central Ticket Office. Purchases from other sources may result in inflated prices and invalid tickets.