BWW Feature: THEATRE DOWNTOWN'S Unexpected Last Show on 5th Ave. MR. BURNS Will Mark the End of a Chapter for this Community Theatre With Heart.

Birmingham has an unexpected shake up in our theatre scene. After 10 years and over 70 plays, the building that houses Theatre Downtown has recently been sold and they have relocate. TDT holds a well deserved reputation of providing Birmingham with progressive, underground and original plays and musicals. Fear not, for they are not going away. This is just a temporary setback till roots can be placed into a new location. You can still come celebrate Theatre Downtown as it puts up its final shows at the old space on 5th ave. over the next two weekends

Mr Burns: A Post-Electric Play is a dark comical farce is set in apocalyptic future. Society is now in tatters and the survivors hunt for a cultural connection that bonds everyone. They discover it in The Simpsons. Their characters, situations, and references evolve into a new kind of theatre for this dark new world. The journey shows comical irony in how the pop culture of our era might evolve into mythology for the future.

Bates Redwine, President of the Board of Directors shares that the life on Theatre Downtown will continue to go on. "Mr Burns is a terrific play that really uses the ambiance of the space to great advantage. It's fitting that a play about the end of civilization is your chance to say goodbye to our old space, but don't worry, it's not the end of us! We'll be back!"

This inspirational community theater is home to a collection of talented and committed actors and volunteers. Support for Theatre Downtown goes further than ticket sales; this place is an incredible hub to numerous creatives in the Magic City. Actors in productions here have met, fell in love, and even been married on the stage itself. It's grown to become a special place, but the antique building is not where the magic rests. The next location will thrive for this theatre company is steeped with creative tenacity. Theatre Downtown's artistic luster shines from love given from a collective community of committed actors, crew, volunteers, and patrons that make home in their hearts to original theater you wont find anywhere else.



You have two weekends left to celebrate with "Mr Burns: A Post-Electric Play", Theatre Downtown's last shows on 5th ave. You still can get tickets. This is the last chance to enjoy shows at this space, and seating is limited. Jump on tickets soon. If not you may be saying "D'oh!"

Theatre Downtown

Nov 8 - 23

Mr Burns: A Post-Electric Play

Written by Anne Washburn

Directed by Alex Ungerman

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 8pm

Theatre Downtown. 2410 5th Ave S, (in Fifth Ave Antiques) Birmingham, AL.

Tickets and more info at www.theatredowntown.org or at (205) 565- 8838

If you would like to donate to help fund or find a new space, please reach out by the links above.





