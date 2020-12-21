BWW Blog: Zoom Theatre Games for Virtual Gathering

The holiday season is full of family, friends, and fun. However, this year our gatherings might possibly be happening over Zoom. If your family is anything like mine, we usually celebrate our time together by playing loads of card games, but in-person games won't be possible for us this year. Even if you gather virtually, there is still lots of fun to be had through playing virtual theatre games. I have compiled five different games that work brilliantly on Zoom.

1. Among Us: A Story-Based Game

This game is sometimes by more violent titles, but ever since Among Us came out, I've called it that instead. "Among Us" is the most fun when played with a large group. First, a narrator should be chosen. Once the narrator is chosen, everyone should turn their cameras and microphones off. The narrator will then secretly select an imposter by direct messaging a participant. The imposter will direct message the narrator the name of the individual that they would like to "end." Once this has happened, the narrator will tell everyone to turn their cameras on. The narrator should tell the group who has been "ended" and facilitate a group discussion. Participants should accuse each other of being the imposter, and those accused should make up excuses as to why they are not the imposter. Eventually, the narrator should call a vote for who the imposter is. Whoever gets the most votes, gets voted off the ship. The game continues until the imposter is voted off or the imposter "ends" all but two of the participants.

2. Mind Meld: A Team-Building Game

The object of this game is for the entire group to work together in order to connect two random words to the same thing. Mind Meld can be played with as few as two people, but there is no limit on the amount of participants. First, the leader will select two participants for the initial round. When the leader says, "go," the two participants will type into the chat whatever word comes to their head. Then, two new participants will be selected. This time after the leader says, "go," the two participants will type into the chat a word that links the previous two words together. For example, if "taco" and "pizza" were words selected, the word "food" could link them together. The game continues until two participants type the same word into the chat. When a "Mind Meld" occurs everyone can celebrate.

3. Press Conference: A Guessing Game

The goal of this game is to help the "guesser" figure out who they are, who they are with, and why they are holding a Press Conference. In order to help the guesser out, everyone will ask questions in order to help guide the guesser to the answer. First, the guesser should be put into the waiting room while the group decides who the guesser is, who they are with, and why they are holding a press conference. An example prompt would be Mickey Mouse (guesser's identity) and Barbie (who the guesser is with) broke the world record for the most donuts eaten in one minute (why the guesser is holding a press conference). Once the decision is made, the guesser is brought back into the Zoom room and asked leading questions by the group in order to guess each part, beginning with the guesser's identity. Example questions for Mickey Mouse as an identity could be, "Do your big ears help you hear?" "Is it hard taking care of Disney World?" "How is Pluto doing?" The trick with the questions is to help the guesser without giving the answer entirely away.

4. That's Right Bob: An Improv Game

This game begins with everyone typing their name into the chat in order to establish a speaking order for the game. Then, the first person listed will begin a mock news story stating, "Hello, Bob..." and stating a single sentence. The more absurd the statement is, the more fun the game is. The next person in the order will begin with, "That's right, Bob...," repeat the preceding statement and add their own sentence to the news story. Participants will only repeat the statement before theirs and then add their own. The story can continue until someone states, "That's all for now, Bob."

5. Zip Zap Zop: A Focus Game

"Zip Zap Zop" is one of the most beloved theatre games and can get very competitive among theatre kids. The game requires focus. Participants pass around energy by first stating, "Zip," "Zap," or "Zop," in that order, and then another player's name. For example, Benjamin starts with, "Zip, Allie," Allie says, "Zap, Josefina," and Josefina goes, "Zop Spencer." If someone hesitates, stumbles, or says the wrong word, then they are out. The game continues until only one player is left.

I hope that these virtual theatre games can bring joy to your holiday Zoom gatherings. Happy holidays!