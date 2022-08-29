Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All Nature Sings: A Night of Sacred Music Comes to the Alabama Theatre

The performance is on September 25 at 6:00 pm.

Aug. 29, 2022  
All Nature Sings: A Night of Sacred Music Comes to the Alabama Theatre

All Nature Sings: A Night of Sacred Music comes to the Alabama Theatre on September 25 at 6:00 pm.

Join the 200+ members of the choirs and orchestras of a partnership of Birmingham Baptist churches at the historic Alabama Theatre for worship in a night of sacred music premiering the never-before-heard, 7-movement composition All Nature Sings by prolific composer Phillip Keveren.

Participating churches include Brookwood Baptist Church, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Birmingham, Lakeside Baptist Church, Meadow Brook Baptist Church, Mountain Brook Baptist Church, Shades Crest Baptist Church, Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, Valleydale Baptist Church, Vestavia Hills Baptist Church.





