Alabama Theatre Cancels Remainder of 2020 Holiday Film Series

Alabama Theatre has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020 Holiday Film Series. The first show to be cancelled was last night's showing of It's a Wonderful Life. The series was cancelled due to the increasing concern regarding the health crisis.

"We do not feel that we can responsibly continue with the series," the company wrote on social media.

Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase. Please allow up to 30 days for your refund to process.



Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will refund automatically, and there is not an option for the company to keep your payment as a donation. If you would like to make a donation, please visit alabamatheatre.com.

