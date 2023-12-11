Alabama Ballet Brings George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER to BJCC Concert Hall This Week

Alabama Ballet presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at BJCC Concert Hall. The performances are featuring the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and running December 15-17th.

Alabama Ballet will present George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® as one of only eight companies in the world licensed by the Balanchine Trust to perform this holiday masterpiece. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. This dazzling performance has brought holiday tradition to families in Birmingham for over twenty consecutive years.