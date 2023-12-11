Alabama Ballet Brings George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER to BJCC Concert Hall This Week

Performances run December 15-17th.
POPULAR
Alabama Ballet presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at BJCC Concert Hall. The performances are featuring the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and running December 15-17th.
Alabama Ballet will present George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® as one of only eight companies in the world licensed by the Balanchine Trust to perform this holiday masterpiece. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. This dazzling performance has brought holiday tradition to families in Birmingham for over twenty consecutive years.
Videos
|Anything Goes
Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College (7/12-7/21)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/11-8/11)
|Desert Safari in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-2/09)
|Blues in the Night
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (2/08-3/03)
|The Color Purple
Red Mountain Theatre (2/09-3/03)
|A Christmas Carol
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (11/16-12/24)
|Personal Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
|Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/18-5/12)
|Acropolis of Athens Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
|Hadestown
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (3/19-3/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You