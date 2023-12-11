Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Alabama Ballet Brings George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER to BJCC Concert Hall This Week

Performances run December 15-17th.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards December 5th Standings; ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE Leads Best M Photo 2 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards December 5th Standings; ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE Leads Best Musical!
P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates With Sheryl Crow & Support From The Sc Photo 3 P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates
Alabama Ballet Brings George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER to BJCC Concert Hall This Week Photo 4 Alabama Ballet Brings George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER to BJCC Concert Hall This Week

Alabama Ballet Brings George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER to BJCC Concert Hall This Week

Alabama Ballet presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at BJCC Concert Hall. The performances are featuring the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and running December 15-17th.

Alabama Ballet will present George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker® as one of only eight companies in the world licensed by the Balanchine Trust to perform this holiday masterpiece. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. This dazzling performance has brought holiday tradition to families in Birmingham for over twenty consecutive years.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Birmingham

1
Mobile Chamber Music to Present Pianist Michael Stephen Brown & Cellist Nicholas Canel Photo
Mobile Chamber Music to Present Pianist Michael Stephen Brown & Cellist Nicholas Canellakis In Recital

The Canellakis-Brown Duo will perform a piano-cello recital in Mobile, AL. The program includes works by Foss, Saint-Saëns, Grieg, Schumann, Debussy, Brown, Canellakis, and Paganini. Tickets are available online.

2
BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE, SORDID LIVES, Theatre of Gadsden & Photo
BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE, SORDID LIVES, Theatre of Gadsden & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Alabama Ballet Brings George Balanchines THE NUTCRACKER to BJCC Concert Hall This Week Photo
Alabama Ballet Brings George Balanchine's THE NUTCRACKER to BJCC Concert Hall This Week

Alabama Ballet presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at BJCC Concert Hall. The performances are featuring the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and running December 15-17th.

4
Home for the Holidays with the ASO Chorus Comes to BJCC Concert Hall Photo
Home for the Holidays with the ASO Chorus Comes to BJCC Concert Hall

Deck the halls with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Chris Confessore, and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Chorus! Sing along to holiday favorites, hear timeless classics, and enjoy the spirit of the season! Local performers Kristi Tingle Higginbotham and Dolores Hydock will return to join the orchestra and chorus in bringing the holidays alive!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Birmingham SHOWS
Anything Goes in Birmingham Anything Goes
Bean-Brown Theatre at Shelton State Community College (7/12-7/21)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Birmingham Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/11-8/11)
Desert Safari in Dubai Show in Birmingham Desert Safari in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-2/09)
Blues in the Night in Birmingham Blues in the Night
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (2/08-3/03)
The Color Purple in Birmingham The Color Purple
Red Mountain Theatre (2/09-3/03)
A Christmas Carol in Birmingham A Christmas Carol
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (11/16-12/24)
Personal Show in Birmingham Personal Show
BroadwayWorld Show (8/05-8/05)
Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery in Birmingham Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (4/18-5/12)
Acropolis of Athens Show in Birmingham Acropolis of Athens Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/14)
Hadestown in Birmingham Hadestown
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (3/19-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You