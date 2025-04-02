AIN'T TOO PROUD Rescheduled at Oxford Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Oxford Performing Arts Center (OPAC) has announced the rescheduled dates for the Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Originally scheduled for January, the performances were postponed due to a snowstorm. Theatergoers can now experience this production with three shows on July 15, 16, and 17, 2025.

Ain't Too Proud tells the remarkable story of The Temptations, tracing their rise from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With a soundtrack of iconic hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," this jukebox musical showcases the group's legendary harmonies and the personal and professional challenges they faced along the way.

Audiences will be taken on a journey through the cultural and political landscape of the 1960s, experiencing the struggles, triumphs, and groundbreaking music that defined a generation. The show features a book by Dominique Morisseau, direction by Des McAnuff, and Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Ain't Too Proud to Oxford," said OPAC Executive Director John Longshore. "This musical is not just a tribute to The Temptations' music—it's a powerful story about brotherhood, resilience, and the impact of music on American culture. We are grateful to our patrons for their understanding and flexibility after the original dates were postponed."

Tickets for the rescheduled dates are on sale now. Those who purchased tickets for the original January dates can use them for the new dates or contact the OPAC box office for assistance with exchanges or refunds.

Comments