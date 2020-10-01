Programme Announced For the NEXT Festival 2020

The festival will take place from November 12-December 5, 2020.

The programme has been announced for this year's NEXT festival.

Check out the full programme at https://nextfestival.eu/en/events.

NEXT is a yearly, international performing arts festival in the cross-border Eurometropolis Lille-Kortrijk-Tournai & Valenciennes, organized by 6 French and Belgian co-organising artistic houses and 10 to 15 associated partners. The artistic programme focuses on referential work and new tendencies in contemporary theatre and dance in and outside Europe. NEXT invites every year about 40 International Artists to create and present in the cross-border region. They tour the Eurometropolis to present in more than 15 venues and interact with the public during multiple forms of workshops and meetings. Artists in previous editions were amongst others Thomas Ostermeier (DE) & The National Theatre of Moscow (RU), Guy Cassiers (BE), Romeo Castellucci (IT), Akram Khan (UK), Jan Fabre (BE), Oskaras Korsunovas (LT), Blitz Theatre Group (GR), Frédérick Gravel (CA), Brokentalkers (UK), Pippo Delbono (IT), Dave St-Pierre (CA), International Institute of Political Murder (DE/CH), Kris Verdonck (BE), CREW (BE), Mette Ingvartsen (DM/FR), Berlin (BE), Hubert Colas (FR), Ivo Dimchev (BU), Superamas (FR/AU), Christian Rizzo (FR), Javor Gardev (BU), ...



NEXT started in 2008 in 4 cities, with 7000 spectators. It evolved into a collaboration platform with more than 15 partners and an artistic feast for some 15.000 spectators. NEXT has also become a landmark event for cultural and artistic professionals from all over Europe. During multiple moments and formats for professionals, NEXT encourages and facilitates intercultural dialogue amongst programmers, artists, festival organisers, cross-border politicians, students, the broad public...



NEXT wants to be "cross-border" in the broadest possible way: literally as an international arts festival, in the programming (multidisciplinary forms of expression, mixtures, languages), in the field of production of international work and in the way it deals with the audience (logistics, communication, ticketing, coaching). It brings together disciplines, communities and cultures and encourages exchange of cultural diversity. From out this cross-border context, it developed a firm European orientation and identity. It is a pilot project, bringing the European idea to day-to-day practice and giving it the large visibility through the festival itself.

