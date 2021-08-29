NTGent Starts Announces its Opening Week For Season 21-22

In Belgium, the summer is not taking off, but fortunately there is an autumn full of theatre to look forward to. NTGent will kick off its 21-22 season with an OPENING WEEK from 22 to 30 September with not one, but three premieres.

On the programme:

22/09: Grief and Beauty, the latest creation by renowned artistic director Milo Rau and the second part in his new Trilogy of Private Life. A performance that looks into the flat of an old man who will be euthanised at the end of the play.

23/09: One day later, the curtain opens in the second venue Minnemeers with Killjoy Quiz by director Luanda Casella, a quiz on the violence of language, at the same time incredibly funny and merciless. Killjoy Quiz is Casella's first major project at NTGent, where she has been appointed resident director.

30/09: To top it all off, they will present of Yellow - The Sorrows of Belgium II: Rex by another resident director, Luk Perceval. His theatre film Yellow premiered in spring, earning four stars in The Guardian and praise for the cast in The New York Times. Now it is finally time for the show to take the stage.

Also during the OPENING WEEK:

Milo Rau's latest film, The New Gospel, continues its triumphal march after its passage at the Festival D'Avignon this summer, with the first cinema screenings in Belgium, on 23 & 25/09 in Cinema Sphinx in Ghent.

Finally, in the weekend of 24/09 there is a new edition of the NTGent debate series School of Resistance, in collaboration with the German theatre house Schauspiel Köln.

Find all information on the company's website.