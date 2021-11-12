Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LULU is Now Playing at La Monnaie

Lulu will be performed at La Monnaie through November 18.

Nov. 12, 2021  
'I am a muse to many composers, most of them male. They work out their demons with me, or so we hope. Alban Berg certainly did so with Lulu.'

In 2012, the soprano Barbara Hannigan's performance as Lulu in Krzysztof Warlikowski's production was a tour de force. Nine years later, she is reuniting with the artistic team to take on the challenge of playing this elusive and fascinating woman once again.

In this opera, Alban Berg explores the power that Eros and Thanatos, in their rawest forms, have over our lives: Lulu, a femme fatale, will do anything to get ahead in a man's world, but she ends up being destroyed.

Berg's score, which was never completed due to the composer's untimely death in 1935, is dodecaphonic but his characters have great lyricism and dramatic power. With our Music Director, Alain Altinoglu, at the helm, the return of this groundbreaking production promises to be mesmerising.

Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1953-lulu.


