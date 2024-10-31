Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Love is Louder is now at Bozar. The event runs through 5 January 2025 at Ravenstein Circuit. Love is Louder explores the many facets of love, its tensions, and its various forms. Navigating between the personal and the political, the exhibition will zoom in on three dimensions of love: romantic love, kinship and friendship, and love in a broader social context.

From the Summer of Love of 1967 to today, the exhibition will show how in the last 50 years we have moved beyond the image of the traditional couple or the nuclear family, how friendships are shaping to be and what it means to use actions of love within society.

Discover the work of 80 national and International Artists in a wide range of media such as painting, sculpture, video, film and multimedia installations. In times of increasing polarization, the exhibition focuses on what connects us, because: Love is louder.

With works by Louise Bourgeois, Marina Abramovic, Kasper Bosmans, Niki de Saint Phalle, Bruce Nauman, Tracey Emin, Christian Jankowski, Helena Almeida, Patty Chang, Nan Goldin, Sunil Gupta, Michelangelo Pistoletto and more.

