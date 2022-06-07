LES HUGUENOTS Begins Performances at La Monnaie This Weekend
Performances run 12 June - 2 July.
LES HUGUENOTS by GIACOMO MEYERBEER comes to La Monnaie in June.
His composition of the opera Les Huguenots, which features religious intolerance as one of its main themes, confirmed Meyerbeer's position as one of the most popular composers of the nineteenth century.
Though Les Huguenots had not been performed at la Monnaie since 1870, Olivier Py's staging in 2011 was a great success with both public and critics (awarded Best Production of the Year by the Opernwelt Jahrbuch 2011). Eleven years later this production returns to the stage where it was born, this time under the musical direction of Evelino Pidò, and performed by a number of singers making their debut in their role (Karine Deshayes, Lenneke Ruiten, Enea Scala...).
Opening night 12th of June - 15:00
15, 18, 21, 23 & 29th of June - 18:00
26th of June - 15:00
2nd of July - 18:00
Conductor Evelino Pidò
Director Olivier Py
Set design & costumes Pierre-André Weitz
Lighting Bertrand Killy
Chorus master Emmanuel Trenque
Choreographer & External assistant to the director Daniel Izzo
Marguerite de Valois Lenneke Ruiten
Valentine Karine Deshayes
Urbain Ambroisine Bré
Raoul de Nangis Enea Scala
Comte de Saint-Bris Nicolas Cavallier
Comte de Nevers Vittorio Prato
De Retz Yoann Dubruque
Marcel Alexander Vinogradov
Cossé Pierre Derhet°
Tavannes Valentin Thill
Thoré Patrick Bolleire
Méru Jean-Luc Ballestra
Dame d'honneur Blandine Coulon°°
Bohémienne Fiorella Hincapie
Une coryphée & Bohémienne Margaux De Valensart°
Maurevert & 3e moine Luca Dall'Amico
Bois-Rosé & 1er moine Maxime Melnik°
Un moine Emmanuel Junk°°
Un valet Alain-Pierre Wingelinckx
Deux jeunes filles catholiques Alessia Berardi, Marta Beretta
Un archer du guet René Laryea
Un étudiant catholique Alain-Pierre Wingelinckx
Trois coryphées Alain-Pierre Wingelinckx, Pascal Macou, Bernard Giovani