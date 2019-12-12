Violinist Philippe Quint to Debut With Baltimore Symphony In US Premiere Of CHARLIE CHAPLIN'S SMILE

On Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00pm at Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8:00pm at The Music Center at Strathmore, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) presents Charlie Chaplin's Legacy: Classical Music in Film featuring multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint in his BSO debut.

The program, led by conductor Carolyn Kuan, features Quint in John Corigliano's The Red Violin: Chaconne for Violin and Orchestra, John Williams' Schindler's List, Ennio Morricone's "Love Theme" from Cinema Paradiso, Carlos Gardel's "Por una Cabeza" from Scent of a Woman, and the US premiere of Charlie Chaplin's Smile, an excerpt of a new multimedia production conceived by and produced by Quint. Charlie Chaplin's Smile features Quint as a performer in four new orchestral arrangements of music by Charlie Chaplin from his most celebrated films - Modern Times, City Lights, Monsieur Verdoux and The Kid - as well as orchestra-only arrangements of Debussy's Clair De Lune and Brahms's Hungarian Dance No. 5. Throughout the project, Quint acts as narrator of stories based on Charlie Chaplin's My Autobiography with visuals created by Quint and producer Elliot Forrest. The BSO opens the concert with Barber's Adagio for Strings.

Quint's recent debut on the Warner Classics label, Chaplin's Smile, a project that was more than three years in development, featured 13 original arrangements of original songs by Chaplin received worldwide acclaim. Chaplin's granddaughter, Kiera Chaplin, said in Forbes Magazine, "I think it's amazing that in 2019, one hundred and thirty years after his birth, my grandfather Charlie Chaplin is still around and loved by so many, that even a hundred and five years after his first movie was made, he still surprises people. Philippe Quint's new album Chaplin's Smile is allowing him to be discovered by a whole new audience as a talented composer, a side of him many people did not know."

Quint's appearances in recent seasons have taken him to the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Weimar Staatskapelle, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, China National Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Komische Oper Orchestra, and Leipzig's MDR performing under the batons of such renowned conductors such as the late Kurt Masur, Marin Alsop, Edo De Waart, Andrew Litton, Tugan Sokhiev, Ludovic Morlot, James Gaffigan, Carl St. Clair, Michael Stern, Vladimir Spivakov, Cristian Macelaru, Kristian Jarvi, Krzysztof Urbanski, Jorge Mester, Jahja Ling, Krzysztof Urbanski, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Tugan Sokhiev, Tito Munoz, Steven Sloane and Bramwell Tovey.

Program Information



Charlie Chaplin's Legacy: Classical Music in Film

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Carolyn Kuan, conductor

Philippe Quint, violin

Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:00pm

Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall | 1212 Cathedral St. | Baltimore, MD

Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8:00pm

The Music Center at Strathmore | 5301 Tuckerman Ln. | North Bethesda, MD

Sunday, Feb 9, 2020 at 3:00pm

Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall | 1212 Cathedral St. | Baltimore, MD

Tickets: $50-90

Link: https://www.bsomusic.org/calendar/events/2019-2020-events/charlie-chaplins-legacy-classical-music-in-film/

Program:



Barber - Adagio for Strings

John Corigliano - The Red Violin: Chaconne for Violin and Orchestra

Philippe Quint, violin

John Williams - Schindler's List

Philippe Quint, violin

Ennio Morricone - "Love Theme" from Cinema Paradiso

Philippe Quint, violin

Carlos Gardel - "Por una Cabeza" from Scent of a Woman

Philippe Quint, violin

Philippe Quint's Charlie Chaplin's Smile

Chaplin - "City Lights" Suite

Philippe Quint, violin

Debussy - Claire De Lune (BSO Only)

Chaplin (arr. by Pedro Giraudo) - Tango Bitterness

Philippe Quint, violin

Brahms - Hungarian Dance No. 5 (BSO Only)

Chaplin (arr. by Leon Gurvitch) - The Kid Fantasy

Philippe Quint, violin

Chaplin (arr. by Leon Gurvitch) - Theme from Modern Times (Smile)

Philippe Quint, violin

About Philippe Quint



One of the most versatile and imaginative artists on the concert stage today, multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique approach to classical core repertoire, rediscovering neglected works, and championing contemporary composers through commissioning and premiering new works. BBC Music Magazine recently described him as "truly phenomenal."

Quint's chart topping discography is comprised of 18 award-winning releases. He most recently made his Warner Classics label debut with a CD titled Chaplin's Smile, a compilation of 13 original arrangements of songs by Charlie Chaplin that received acclaim in publications such as Forbes, Gramophone, Limelight Magazine, The Strad, and Strings Magazine. Previous releases include CDs of the Mendelssohn, Bruch, and Beethoven with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería; original arrangements of Bach's works by composer and pianist Matt Herskowitz titled Bach XXI; Opera Breve with pianist Lily Maisky; the Glazunov and Khachaturian Violin Concertos with the Bochumer Sinfoniker; and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Sofia Philharmonic, paired with Arensky's String Quartet No. 2; all on the Avanti Classics label. Other acclaimed albums on the Naxos label include the world premiere recording of John Corigliano's Red Violin Caprices, Korngold's Violin Concerto (Prieto/Mineria), William Schuman's Violin Concerto, Ned Rorem's Violin Concerto, Miklos Rozsa's Complete Works for Violin and Piano, Bernstein's Serenade (Alsop/Bournemouth), and a unique compilation of works by Paganini arranged by Fritz Kreisler.

An American violinist of Russian heritage, Quint is in demand and appears regularly with major orchestras and conductors worldwide at venues ranging from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig to Carnegie Hall in New York, while making frequent guest appearances at prestigious festivals. Philippe Quint is the first classical artist to star in the lead role of a major independent film, Downtown Express co-starring Nellie McKay from producer Michael Hausmann (Gangs of New York, Brokeback Mountain, and Amadeus) and multiple Emmy Award-winning director David Grubin.

Born in Leningrad, Soviet Union (now St. Petersburg, Russia), Philippe Quint studied at Moscow's Special Music School for the Gifted with Russian violinist Andrei Korsakov. After moving to the US in 1991, he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Juilliard School. His distinguished pedagogues and mentors included Dorothy Delay, Cho-Liang Lin, Masao Kawasaki, Isaac Stern, Itzhak Perlman, Arnold Steinhardt, and Felix Galimir. Among his many honors, Quint was the winner of The Juilliard Competition and a Career Grant Recipient of the Salon de Virtuosi, Bagby, and Clarisse Kampel Foundations. He was also the winner of the 2014 Ambassador of Arts award. Philippe Quint plays the 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society. Learn more at www.philippequint.com.

Photo Credit: Jeff Gerew.





