U.S. Air Force 'Airmen of Note' to Perform as Part of FSU’s Ninth Annual Jazz Festival

As part of Frostburg State University’s Department of Music’s ninth annual Jazz Festival, the U.S. Air Force ‘Airmen of Note’ will perform on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.

The concert is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Seating is general admission and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are available at the University Box Office, Lane University Center 203, M-F from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or online at www.tickets.frostburg.edu. Tickets will also be available at the door on the evening of the concert.

Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the Airmen of Note is one of six musical ensembles that form the U.S. Air Force Band. Created in 1950 to continue the tradition of Major Glenn Miller's Army Air Forces dance band, the current band consists of 18 active-duty musicians, including one vocalist. Through the years, the Airmen of Note has presented its own brand of big band jazz as well as more contemporary forms of jazz to audiences via annual tours across the United States, deployments around the world, and local performances throughout metropolitan Washington D.C. For smaller, more intimate venues, the Airmen of Note Combo and various individual musicians perform apart from the full band to support military and civilian ceremonial and diplomatic events.

Their commitment to musical excellence has earned the foremost jazz artists’ respect worldwide, leading to many collaborative performances and recordings with such luminaries as Dizzy Gillespie, Joe Williams, Sarah Vaughan, and Doc Severinsen. In 1990, the Airmen of Note established the Jazz Heritage Series, featuring the “Note” in concert with legendary icons of jazz. The series broadcasts to millions over National Public Radio, independent jazz radio stations, satellite radio services, and the internet. Additionally, the “Note” produces and delivers recorded music to millions of fans worldwide through hundreds of media outlets. One of the group's holiday recordings, "Cool Yule," reached #2 on the JazzWeek jazz chart.

As part of the U.S. Air Force Band, the Airmen of Note’s mission is to HONOR those who have served, INSPIRE American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and CONNECT with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. The excellence demonstrated by the Airmen of Note reflects the excellence displayed by all Airmen stationed worldwide, whose selfless service and sacrifices ensure the freedoms enjoyed by citizens of the United States of America.

