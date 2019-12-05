Tickets For SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical At The Hippodrome Go On Sale December 6

Full casting has been announced for the North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. The three actresses who will play the role of musical icon Donna Summer will be Dan'yelle Williamson as "Diva Donna," Alex Hairston as "Disco Donna" and Olivia Elease Hardy as "Duckling Donna." SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will make its Baltimore premiere at The Hippodrome Theatre for one week from April 14 - 19. Beginning Friday, December 6, tickets will be available to purchase by visiting BaltimoreHippodrome.com, calling 800.982.ARTS or visiting the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office at the corner of Eutaw St and Baltimore St. For the most up-to-date pricing information, please visit Ticketmaster.com.

The cast of SUMMER also includes Steven Grant Douglas as "Bruce Sudano," John Gardiner as "Neil Bogart," and Erick Pinnick as "Andrew Gaines." The ensemble is comprised of Jennifer Byrne, Jay Garcia, Tamrin Goldberg, Cameron Anika Hill, Brooke Lacy, Trish Lindström, Mara Lucas, Jo'Nathan Michael, Dequina Moore, Kyli Rae, Crystal Sha'nae, De'Ja Simone, Sir Brock Warren, Candace J. Washington, Brittany Nicole Williams and Jennifer Wolfe.

SUMMER features a book by Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Dan'yelle Williamson (Diva Donna/Mary Gaines), a Broadway veteran with a passion for storytelling, is delighted to share in the legacy that is Donna Summer all over the US! Last seen in the American Premier of Life After and a Holiday Celebration Concert in Tokyo, Japan. Broadway: Memphis, Scandalous and Rocky. Additional credits: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Sister Act, Disgraced, Mamma Mia!, The Lion King (National Tour) and Wicked (Chicago). Film soundtrack: 12 Years a Slave. IG: @dubbzlove / danyellewilliamson.com

Alex Hairston (Disco Donna). Dreams come true. Broadway: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Nat'l Tour: Motown. Regional: West Side Story, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Hairspray, Chicago. NCL Vocalist: Vegas!, Legally Blonde, Priscilla, Burn the Floor. NCSA High. alexhairston.net @alexasusual

Olivia Elease Hardy (Duckling Donna/Mimi). Originally from Sicklerville, NJ, Olivia is thrilled to be joining the cast of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical as her First National Tour! Now a rising senior Musical Theatre major at The University of Michigan, she could not be more excited to be a part of this incredible production!





