Theatre Major Announces New College Audition Coaching Team Including Brittney Johnson, Tamar Greene, Zachary Noah Piser, and More!

Theatre Major, a Maryland-based acting and educational consulting company, unveiled its new lineup of coaches for the fall college audition season. The team, comprised of acclaimed musicians, artists, educators and Broadway actors including Brittney Johnson, Tamar Greene and Zachary Noah Piser, will help prepare student actors for the college audition and college application process.

The predominantly person of color coaching team will provide training on a range of skills including contemporary and classical monologue acting, vocal technique and song interpretation, pop vocals, and dance technique. Theatre Major students also receive academic advising from an independent educational consultant.

The coaches announced include:

"All of these coaches know what it takes to make it to college, study the arts and make a career out of it; it's critical for a student actor to have people in their corner who can affirm their experiences, teach them the craft and encourage them along the way," said Leayne C. Dempsey, lead coach and CEO of Theatre Major. "That's why we're proud to have assembled such a talented and experienced team. We recognize that when coaches understand the journey and reflect the rich diversity of the students they serve, students, their college programs, and all of theatre benefit."

Theatre Major is now accepting students for its fall and winter roster. To learn about the company's services, visit www.wearetheatremajor.com.

