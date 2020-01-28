The Strand Theater Company Will Continue its 12th Season With FABULATION by Lynn Nottage

The Strand Theater Company continues its 12th consecutive season as the only brick-and-mortar company in Baltimore exclusively celebrating women's diverse voices and perspectives, with an OBIE award-winning production of Fabulation or, the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage, directed by Christen Cromwell.

A social satire about an ambitious and haughty African-American woman, Undine Barnes Calles, whose husband suddenly disappears after embezzling all of her money. Pregnant and on the brink of social and financial ruin, Undine retreats to her childhood home in Brooklyn's Walt Whitman projects, only to discover that she must cope with a crude new reality. Undine faces the challenge of transforming her setbacks into small victories in a battle to reaffirm her right to be. Fabulation is a comeuppance tale with a comic twist.

Cast features: Dana Woodson, Aladrian Wetzel, Nate Krimmel, Albert Collins, Grant Chism, Juan Hunter, and Kay-Megan Washington

"Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine, is a captivating story about the lengths we go to reinvent ourselves in order to achieve our idea of success" says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "It is a funny, biting, and honest look at the journey of a woman of color to accept the most genuine version of herself and find something closer to happiness. Sometimes, the past we desperately try to flee is our shelter from the storm and our path forward. Strand Theater Company is incredibly excited to present this production as our first show of 2020."

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine opens on February 21st, 2020 and runs Fridays-Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm, through March 8th. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists. All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore 21214. Tickets are available at strand-theater.org.

Performance Dates:

February 21 - March 8

Fri-Sat at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00pm

Industry Night - Monday, February 24th, 7:00pm

Location:

5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21201

Ticket Information:

Visit www.strand-theater.org to purchase tickets.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission - $20, Student/Senior/Artist - $10





