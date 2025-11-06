The Community College of Baltimore County Performing Arts to Present THE REVOLUTIONISTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) Performing Arts will present The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson, running November 20–24 in the F. Scott Black Theatre at CCBC Essex (7201 Rossville Blvd).

Set during the French Revolution, the play follows playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle, and deposed queen Marie Antoinette as they confront political turmoil and personal legacy in 1793 Paris. Blending history and imagination, Gunderson’s dark comedy examines the role of art, sisterhood, and defiance in a time of upheaval.

The production is directed by Tara Cariaso, with scenic and lighting design by Terri Raulie, costumes by Madeline Baynard and Stephanie Parks, and sound design and production coordination by MaeAnn Ross. Mika Nakano serves as projection designer, Wren Elfring as dramaturg, Victor Scigala as stage manager, and Breanna Wilson as assistant stage manager.

Performance times are November 20 at 11:10 a.m.; November 21 and 22 at 7:00 p.m.; November 23 at 3:00 p.m. (ASL interpreted); and November 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets are $10 general admission, $5 for students, seniors, and CCBC faculty/staff, and free for current CCBC students with ID. Tickets are available at ccbctickets.com, by phone at 443-840-ARTS (2787), or at the box office one hour before showtime.

Content warning: This production includes depictions and descriptions of political violence, murder, misogyny, and racism.