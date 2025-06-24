THE TEMPEST Comes to Frederick Shakespeare Festival

Endangered Species theatre Project (ESPtheatre) has announced the 7th annual Frederick Shakespeare Festival with their production of The Tempest -- a captivating and enchanting production directed by Richard Costes. Richard’s adaptation includes a 6-person, all-female cast, each playing two roles of various genders, which adds a unique and fun element to this Shakespearean classic. The show puts the spotlight on Prospero as he moves from resentment towards something peaceful and serene – with a perspective that looks at the joy found in a world filled with so much hate. Richard is a d/Deaf Chicago-based actor, director, and accessibility coach. He has worked with the Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, as well as many other Chicago based theaters.



"We are thrilled to have Richard back in Frederick” stated Christine Mosere and Deanna Kinzie, the ESPtheatre artistic team. “He was set to play our Feste in Twelfth Night in the summer of 2023, until an unfortunate fall fractured his elbow and took him back to Chicago to have surgery. While we were disappointed that audiences missed his brilliant portrayal of Feste in 2023, we're thrilled to welcome him back—this time as Director—and can't wait to see the creativity and talent he brings to this year’s production!



Richard put together a talented all female ensemble cast including the talents of Greta Boeringer as Prospero/Gonzalo, Marnie Kanarek as Caliban/Antonio, Emma Justine Roeder as Ariel/Miranda, Elle Marie Sullivan as Stephano/Alonso, Emma Hooks as Trinculo/Sebastian (courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association), and Kayla Swain as Ferdinand/Francisco. Miranda Trautman, Meghan Fickett, and Erin Klarner round out the cast as the show's understudies.



The Frederick Shakespeare Festival was founded by Christine Mosere and Aaron Angello in 2019 with a commitment to showcasing innovative and diverse theatrical works while increasing representation of women (CIS or TRANS) over 45 and other historically excluded artists. The festival added d/Deaf/hearing integration in the summer of 2021 with Romeo & Juliet starring Tony Nominated Deaf actor Joshua M. Castille as Romeo. In the summer of 2025, we've added d/Deaf representation into the leadership roles. The Tempest will perform in three venues: Hood College Hodson Outdoor Theatre (Previews 8/7, 8/8, Opening 8/9, 8/10, 8/15, and 8/16 @ 7:30 pm), Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard (8/14 and 8/21 @ 7:00 pm) and a matinee performance at New Spire Arts (8/19@ 3:00 pm) in downtown Frederick. We also have brought in Unstrung Harp Productions (who will present As You Like It.)