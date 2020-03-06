THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY EZRA Has Been Extended

Adventure Theatre MTC has announced the second extension of its current production The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats, now showing until April 11, 2020. Based on the series of books that broke the color barrier in children's literature, it tells the story of Peter who works through everyday challenges in childhood. Sold out opening weekend due to popular demand, tickets are on sale now at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

This show which opened February 16, 2020 follows the character of Peter and his friend Archie around the neighborhood in four of Ezra Jack Keats' beloved tales, The Snowy Day, Whistle for Willie, Goggles!, and A Letter to Amy. Renowned for his tender personality, the character of Peter faces relatable everyday challenges to which children of all ages will find delightfully entertaining.

Directed by Victoria Murray Baatin, the show stars Tyasia Velines as Peter supported by a talented ensemble cast of Morgan Nicholas Scott, Shayla Lowe, and RJ Pavel.

The creative team includes orchestrator and sound designer Nick Hernandez, costume designer Paris Francesca, set designer April Joy (Vester) Bastian, assistant lighting designer Hailey LaRoe, sound designer Nick Hernandez, projections design by Dylan Uremovich, and properties and puppetry design by Patti Kalil.

The Snowy Day and Other Stories By Ezra Jack Keats is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $20.50 each with group and field trip rates available. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.





