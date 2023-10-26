THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland This Holiday Season

In addition to offering performances at two new venues this season, BTM will once again hold a Sugar Plum Party before every Sunday performance.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland This Holiday Season

 This holiday season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present The Nutcracker in Annapolis, Hampstead, and Westminster, MD. This yearly tradition from Maryland’s premier ballet company will delight audiences with its whimsical story, entertaining characters, and festive sets and costumes. In addition to offering performances at two new venues this season, BTM will once again hold a Sugar Plum Party before every Sunday performance.

BTM’s Nutcracker, which features choreography by former director Dianna Cuatto, retells Clara’s timeless adventure to rescue her beloved Nutcracker from the Rat Queen’s evil spell. Audiences will travel with her through the whirling Kingdom of Snow to the Land of the Sweets, capturing the spirit of the holiday season in the language of dance and theatre.

This year, BTM will bring The Nutcracker to audiences in Carroll County thanks to partnerships with Coppermine Pantherplex and Carroll County Arts Council. On Thanksgiving weekend, Ballet Theatre of Maryland performs the full production in Hampstead at 2pm on Saturday, November 25. The following weekend, BTM brings a Children’s Edition of The Nutcracker to Westminster at 2pm on Saturday, December 2. This abbreviated version of the classical ballet is perfect for families with young children. 

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “We are delighted to be partnering with Coppermine Pantherplex and Carroll County Arts Council to bring the magic of The Nutcracker to new communities. While we are always looking to offer our programming to a wider audience, there is something special about sharing The Nutcracker. This year, we hope to become a new holiday tradition for audience members in Hampstead and Westminster.”

December 9-17, the company will perform in Annapolis at its home venue, Maryland Hall. Here, audiences will have the opportunity to create even more memories at one of BTM’s Sugar Plum Parties. Ticket holders to this festive event will mingle, enjoy light refreshments, and take pictures with their favorite characters the hour before each Sunday performance.

Take in Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s performances of The Nutcracker November 25 in Hampstead, December 2 in Westminster, and December 9-17 in Annapolis. Ticket costs vary between venues, with special rates for seniors, military, students, and children. Virtual streaming tickets to watch from home are also available for all Maryland Hall performances. To learn more about performances of The Nutcracker or to purchase tickets, visit BalletMaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org, Eventbrite.com, CarrollArtsCenter.org, and ShowTix4U.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to The Nutcracker. Ballet Theatre of Maryland and its partners are not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Howard Kaye Joins The Cast of Olney Theatre Centers THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tevye Photo
Howard Kaye Joins The Cast of Olney Theatre Center's THE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF as Tevye

Broadway veteran, Howard Kaye has joined the cast of Olney Theatre Center's production of Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Peter Flynn. 

2
THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland This Holiday Season Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland This Holiday Season

 This holiday season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present The Nutcracker in Annapolis, Hampstead, and Westminster, MD. This yearly tradition from Maryland’s premier ballet company will delight audiences with its whimsical story, entertaining characters, and festive sets and costumes.

3
Review: FUNNY GIRL at The Hippodrome Photo
Review: FUNNY GIRL at The Hippodrome

What did our critic think of FUNNY GIRL at The Hippodrome? When I was a kid, I wanted nothing so much as to be Barbara Streisand in Funny Girl. I mean, it literally shaped my career aspirations. And I desperately wanted to see the stage version, having practically worn out my LP of the Broadway musical.

4
Cumberland Theatre Stars Of Tomorrow to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Photo
Cumberland Theatre Stars Of Tomorrow to Present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

The Cumberland Theatre Stars of Tomorrow presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a holiday musical based on the beloved characters from the animated TV special. Join Rudolph on his journey to find acceptance and discover the true meaning of home. Don't miss this heartwarming show!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
Evil Dead the Musical in Baltimore Evil Dead the Musical
Cumberland Theatre (10/12-10/29)
McDaniel for the Holidays in Baltimore McDaniel for the Holidays
Baker Memorial Chapel (11/12-11/12)
Hallmark Holi-Improv in Baltimore Hallmark Holi-Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/22-12/22)
Mamma Mia! in Baltimore Mamma Mia!
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (4/16-4/21)
Urinetown, The Musical in Baltimore Urinetown, The Musical
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (11/16-11/18)
Beetlejuice in Baltimore Beetlejuice
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (6/25-6/30)
Wit by Margaret Edson in Baltimore Wit by Margaret Edson
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (10/20-11/11)
Sylvia by A.R. Gurney in Baltimore Sylvia by A.R. Gurney
Compass Rose Theater (9/29-10/29)CAST
SISTER ACT! in Baltimore SISTER ACT!
Toby's Dinner Theatre (8/25-11/05)
College Choir Concert in Baltimore College Choir Concert
Baker Memorial Chapel (11/19-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You