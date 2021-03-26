Strand Theater Company and Asian Pasifika Arts Collective Presents MAN OF GOD

The Strand Theater Company partners with Asian Pasifika Arts Collective to present the production of Man of God by Anna Moench. The virtual presentation is directed by Elizabeth Ung.

About the show: During a mission trip to Bangkok, the four members of a Korean Christian girls' youth group discover that their revered pastor has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom. Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel increasingly violent revenge fantasies amidst the no-holds-barred neon bubblegum sex-tourism mecca of Bangkok. Man of God is a funny feminist thriller about that moment when girls realize the male gaze has been watching all along-and decide they are definitely gonna do something about it.

Cast features: Libbey Kim, Sydney Lo, Kelly Ng, Rebecca Kiser, Steve Lee, Daniella Ignacio (u/s), and Jaine Ye (u/s)

"One of the Strand primary goals over the past two years has been to choose stories that are not only written by women identifying artists, but also highlight perspectives that have been vastly underrepresented in our theater community. Stories like Man of God are integral to the fabric of women identifying voices in theater." says the Strand Associate Artistic Director, Erin Riley. "Our heroines, Samantha, Kyung-Hwa, Mimi, and Jen could not be more different in terms of personality, but deep down, their shared values and cultural through lines are remarkably similar. When their entire idea of what's right is shattered by a shocking occurrence, we get the unique perspectives of each of these women sharing their innermost thoughts and need for justice in some pretty spectacular ways. I'm rooting for these women and think you will too!"

Man of God (virtual presentation) opens on Friday, March 26th, and runs through April 11th, 2021. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors and artists.

All performances take place online - viewing links will be provided following ticket purchases. Tickets are available at strand-theater.org.