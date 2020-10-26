StoryTime Highlights The Importance Of Voting With Tamlyn Tomita

This Sunday, November 1, StoryTime celebrates the right to vote with special guest Tamlyn Tomita.

This Sunday, November 1, StoryTime celebrates the right to vote with special guest Tamlyn Tomita. Host Chil Kong will discuss Tamlyn's rich history in theater and film and discuss the importance of voting. The celebration will include highlighting resources for families to discuss the history of voting, Tamlyn's first experience as a voter, and why representation matters. To tune in, visit Adventure Theatre's Facebook Event page Sunday at 2PM.

Tamlyn Tomita is an actress and singer. Her recent credits include starring in the EPIX Original Series Berlin Station and a regular on The Good Doctor. Many remember her from Karate Kid 2 and as a fiercely female and formidable Vulcan/Romulan in Star Trek: Picard. When not acting or singing, she spends countless hours volunteering for diverse communities in Los Angeles and around the world advocating for voting rights and access for all.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong believe in the power of theatre to transform society, and during the election season the means educating families and children in the history of voting and the importance of having everyone vote. Says Kong, "Discussing voting with an actress like Tamlyn who has played characters spanning the globe and the galaxy will give us a unique perspective on a distinctly American obligation. Together I know we can convey the impact of voting with the fun and finesse that only Tamlyn will bring to our StoryTime."

Sunday Storytime with Tamlyn Tomita premieres free on Facebook November 1, 2020 at 2PM. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

