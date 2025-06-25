Step Afrika! to Close Out 30th Anniversary Season With SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK  

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step Afrika! will conclude its historic 30th Anniversary Season with two performances at The Music Center at Strathmore on June 27 and June 28 featuring SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK .

Capping off a season of extraordinary achievement, the Strathmore performances offer audiences one final opportunity to witness Step Afrika!'s trademark percussive brilliance in a landmark season that took the company from Washington, D.C. to the heart of South Africa and back.

Step Afrika!'s 30th Anniversary Season was its most ambitious and impactful yet—a dazzling series of performances, premieres, and community engagements that celebrated Step Afrika!'s dynamic past. One of the season's crowning moments was an exclusive two-week residency in South Africa, where the company returned to its roots in a powerful homecoming. That journey included performances and workshops in Soweto, the birthplace of the company's artistic vision, and reignited long-standing ties with South African communities and cultural leaders.

Back on U.S. soil, Step Afrika! mounted a critically acclaimed, six-week national run of The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence, performing the groundbreaking work more than 40 times to sold-out audiences. Inspired by Lawrence's iconic paintings, this revival brought packed houses to their feet and reaffirmed the company's role as a leading interpreter of African American history through dance.

February brought yet another historic achievement as Step Afrika! shattered the Guinness World Record for the Largest Stepping Dance. During their first annual Step Classic, the company gathered 268 dancers for a unified, high-energy display of rhythm and precision—a testament to the reach and relevance of stepping as a cultural force.

The season-ending performances at Strathmore June 27 and 28th will be both a culmination and a new beginning. Alongside fan favorites, the Company will debut two world premiere works created especially for the anniversary season—one exploring the intersection of traditional stepping and global rhythms, and another celebrating the merger of contemporary dance with body percussion. Both world premieres are commissioned by Strathmore.

Sweet Honey in the Rock, the Grammy-nominated a cappella ensemble rooted in African American history and culture, will join as special guest artists for these unforgettable performances.

