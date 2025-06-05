Spotlighters Theatre To Present Lynn Nottage’s CLYDE'S

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening June 13 and running through July 6, 2025, Spotlighters Theatre brings Lynn Nottage’s hit Broadway play Clyde’s to the stage in a production directed by Rikki Howie Lacewell.

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with a special Theatre Thursday performance on May 1. General admission tickets are $24, with all Theatre Thursday tickets available for just $16. The show runs approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes with no intermission. Tickets can be reserved online at spotlighters.org/clydes.

Clyde’s is set in a truck stop sandwich shop where the staff—a group of formerly incarcerated individuals—work to rebuild their lives under the watchful and often unforgiving eye of Clyde, their tough-as-nails boss. As they dream up the perfect sandwich, they also begin to rediscover their own potential, finding humor, hope, and a little solidarity in the process. Witty and moving, the play captures the resilience of people searching for redemption and dignity, one shift at a time.

The cast features Dionne Belk as the commanding Clyde, Otega Okurume as the philosophical Montrellous, Andy Belt as the passionate Rafael, Vanessa McNair as the quick-witted Letitia, and Michael Holland-Collins as the rough-edged but vulnerable Jason.

Behind the scenes, Rikki Howie Lacewell not only directs but also contributes to costume design. The Production Team includes Miles A. Lawlor as stage manager and props coordinator, with Darlay Altenord assisting. Kelly Williams Carlson serves as intimacy coordinator, with scenic design by Justin Nepomuceno, lighting by Jen Sizer, and sound design by Erin Klarner. Lindsay Feldman joins the team as a food safety consultant, ensuring the onstage sandwich prep looks and feels authentic. Wendy Snow Walker, Spotlighters’ artistic director, also lends support to costume design.

Clyde’s is performed without an official rating, and parents are encouraged to use their own judgment regarding age-appropriateness for younger audience members.

