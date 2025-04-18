Spotlight: HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE at Iron Crow Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overflowing with subversive enchantment, Sarah Ruhl’s How to Transcend a Happy Marriage takes you on a wild ride through the uncharted territories of love and desire, polyamory, throuples, and matrimony.

This provocative play combines absurd domestic comedy with erotic magical realism, unraveling the blurred lines between strangers, friends, and lovers. At a dinner party deep in the wilds of New Jersey, George, and her husband talk with a fellow married couple and find themselves captivated by stories of a younger polyamorous woman who hunts her own meat. Intrigued, they invite the mysterious woman and her two live-in boyfriends to a New Year’s Eve party—setting off a chain of events, including an unexpected orgy, that will forever change their lives.

Sarah Ruhl’s exploration of human connection, desire, and love challenges and delights in equal measure. Don’t miss this unforgettable voyage into the complexities of modern relationships and the magic of Ruhl’s unique storytelling.

