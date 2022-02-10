Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents East Coast Premiere Of Sasha Cooke's HOW DO I FIND YOU

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) - Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists - presents the East Coast premiere of Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke's new, recital-length project how do i find you with pianist Kirill Kuzmin on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 5:30pm.

Curated by Cooke during the pandemic, how do i find you explores experiences and themes of America today, including California wildfires, school shootings, working from home, race, nature, and resilience through new works by composers Timo Andres, Lembit Beecher, Matt Boehler, Christopher Cerrone, John Glover, Gabriel Kahane, Jimmy López, Andrew Marshall, Missy Mazzoli, Nico Muhly, Rene Orth, Frances Pollack, Hilary Purrington, Huang Ruo, Kamala Sankaram, Caroline Shaw, and Joel Thompson. An album of the same name was released on Pentatone on January 28 and the concert program received its world premiere on January 30, 2022 presented by the San Francisco Symphony, about which Seen and Heard International raved that the songs are "relatable, and the best fuse music and words into powerful emotions, emphasizing the right syllables but also conjuring something bigger than either element could on its own."

Cooke says, "The only common thread is that these gifted creators were given carte blanche to create what spoke most to them during this time. The freedom afforded by this unique common thread lends each piece a sense of immediacy and authenticity, offering listeners a chance to find songs that resonate with their own recent lives. I chose to feature composers in their 40s or younger; the juxtaposition of their varied works is an apt reflection of the way we've all had to manage daily life while confronting existential threats. This approach is an experiment in liberation, inspired by a time in which so many of us have looked into the mirror, or at our loved ones on a computer screen, and wondered: Is this real life? Who are you now? How do I find you?"

