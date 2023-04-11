SHE LOVES ME to Open at The Milburn Stone Theatre This Month

Love is in the air in Cecil County as the Milburn Stone Theatre presents the musical theatre classic "She Loves Me". This charming and romantic musical comedy follows the story of two coworkers who can't stand each other but are unknowingly writing love letters to each other as anonymous pen pals. With music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick (part of the team behind Fiddler On The Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (who wrote the book for Cabaret), "She Loves Me" has become a beloved classic in the musical theatre canon with countless revivals on Broadway and multiple tony nominations and awards. The Mikos Lazlos play Parfuemerie, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film "You've Got Mail" starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and all the twists and turns along the way!The show's memorable songs, including "Vanilla Ice Cream" and "Tonight at Eight", will have audiences humming along and tapping their feet.

She Loves Me is directed by Andrew John Mitchell, with Music Direction by Trey Pope, Choreography by Stephanie Millward, Scenic Design by Baz Wenger and Stage Management by Cayla Kerr.

Artistic Director Andrew John Mitchell is excited to bring this timeless story to life, stating, "We are thrilled to present 'She Loves Me' to the community. This show has everything - romance, humor, exciting dance numbers and beautiful music. We can't wait for Milburn Stone Theatre audiences to fall in love with this classic musical all over again."

Performances run April 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th & 30th with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and matinees on Sundays at 2 pm.

Don't miss this heartwarming and charming show, brought to you by one of the most talented casts and crew to appear on the Milburn Stone Theatre stage and come see why "She Loves Me" is a beloved classic that will leave you smiling from ear to ear!

For more information, please contact the theatre at (410) 287-1037 or visit Click Here.

About She Loves Me:

SHE LOVES ME

Show dates: APRIL 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30

Show times: Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm

Ticket prices: $22 Adults, $20 Seniors and Military, $18 Students, $16 Cecil College Students & Staff, $14 for Children (10 and under) and Groups of 10 or more.

Recommended for ages 10 and up

​Book by Joe Masteroff, Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, Based on the play Parfuemerie by Mikos Lazlos

Directed by Andrew John Mitchell, Choreography by Stephanie Millward, Music Direction by Trey Pope, Stage Management by Cayla Kerr, Set Design by Baz Wenger, Set Construction by Baz Wenger, Brandon Gorin, Dylan Van Dyke and Asher Archer-DePace, Lighting Design by Matt Coyle, Audio Engineering by Jen Scorziello, Costume Coordination and Properties Design by Daniel Combs

Starring Steven Soltow & Krysta Stefanosky with Suzanne Stein, Bobby Hamilton, Dale Fleetwood, Jonah Olsen, Mark Dixon, Kristy Echols, Becky Edward, Liz Zimmerman Maria Glockner, Arianna Costantini, Bill Campbell, Maggie Engstrom, Brian Fields, Jenna Horblinski, Mindy Olsen & Jeremy Edwards