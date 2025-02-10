Round House Theatre's Pre-Professional Ensembles Present TEEN TAKEOVER WEEKEND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Round House Theatre's Teen Takeover Weekend will return from February 28 to March 2, 2025, showcasing performances by students participating in Round House's teen performance ensembles.

The weekend will consist of three performances of the 23rd Annual Sarah Metzger Memorial Play by the Teen Performance Company, a free, pre-professional program for up-and-coming theatre artists, as well as a performance by The Roundlings comedy and improv ensemble, a pre-professional program for the next generation of comedians.

The 23rd Annual Sarah Metzger Memorial Play: Gallows Humor by Fin Davis

Gallows Humor explores the dynamics of a group of high school students trapped in a classroom during a lockdown. Written by Fin Davis (senior, Eleanor Roosevelt High School) and directed by Lark Jeffers(sophomore, Montgomery Blair High School), this timely production—created and performed entirely by the Teen Performance Company—examines the profound impact of gun violence threats on American teenagers.

The play is the first ever TPC production written by a teen playwright, representing a major milestone in the history of the program. 'In 2016, we made the commitment to program and commission plays specifically written for teens for the Teen Performance company. And now, to make an outstanding play by a teen-especially a member of our program who was inspired to pursue playwriting by one of our masterclass teaching artists, is incredibly exciting." says Artistic Director, Ryan Rilette

According to playwright Fin Davis, the idea for the show was one of several possible themes for teen-focused plays and gained new significance following a major lockdown in Davis's school. “I have always had many thoughts about school lockdowns and the fear of school shooters or bomb threats. That lockdown, scary as it was, helped me write what is now the 2025 TPC play. As a playwright, I will always want to write about something that is meaningful and real. It's because of Round House Theatre that I now know I can.”

The 2024-2025 TPC students are working closely with professional artists and practitioners as mentors, including Ryan Rilette (Director Mentor), Naysan Mojgani (Dramaturgy Mentor), Dani Stoller (Playwright Mentor), Che Wernsman and Carrie Edick (Stage Management Mentors), Ian Anthony Coleman (Cast Mentor), Joseph B. Musumeci, Jr. (Set/Props Mentor), Danielle Preston (Costume Design Mentor), Peter Liebold VI (Lighting Design Mentor), Matt Nielson (Sound Design Mentor), and Megan Behm (Intimacy Choreography/Self-Care Mentor). This program is entirely underwritten by donors and is free to students.

History of the Sarah Metzger Memorial Play

The Sarah Play honors the memory of Sarah Emily Metzger, an active member of the theatre community in her school and at Round House, who was killed in an automobile accident during her freshman year of college. One of the Round House family's lasting memories of Sarah is that, while still a high school student, she independently mounted a full-scale theatre production. Sarah worked to raise funds, secure facilities, and a production staff, market and promote her production, and direct a full-length play.

After her passing, Sarah's family worked with Round House to create the Sarah Metzger Memorial Fund as a tribute to the inspiring young woman. Through the generosity of many contributors, the fund provides a portion of the financial resources each season for similarly passionate and motivated high school students to create a fully realized production with a professional theatre company.

“The Teen Performance Company and Sarah Metzger Memorial Play really epitomize what Round House Theatre and its education programs are about—encouraging young artists to develop their own voices as theatrical artists, while at The same time teaching important life skills,” says Director of Education Danisha Crosby. “The structure of the program, including working with professional artists who mentor the students, allows the students to have a truly unique experience.”

About The Roundlings

Begun in 2019, Round House Theatre's youth comedy and improv ensemble, The Roundlings, is a pre-professional program for the next generation of funny artists. Led by professional Wookie impersonator and part-time couch insurance salesman Kevin Corbett (member of DC's Reflecting Fools and former member of The Capitol Steps), The Roundlings focus on developing stand-up comedy routines, writing sketch comedy, and enhancing their skills at performing improvisation.

On Saturday, March 1, The Roundlings present Our Parents Paid for This, featuring song parodies and stand-up. “The Roundlings are clever, creative, and remarkably prepared for a zombie apocalypse. Our teenage audience will LOVE this comedy and improv show! Our adult audience will likely laugh heartily, while quietly wondering exactly when they became too old to understand why kids find this stuff amusing,” says director Kevin Corbett. “The Roundlings' show will make you feel warm, maybe a little embarrassed, and ultimately relieved when it's over. Basically, you'll feel like you peed your pants.”

Tickets for Gallows Humor and The Roundlings performances may be purchased by calling 240.644.1100 or ordering online at RoundHouseTheatre.org. Round House Theatre is located at 4545 East-West Highway, one block from Wisconsin Avenue and the Bethesda station on Metro's Red Line.

Comments